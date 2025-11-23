Trump's peace plan has already been updated in favor of Ukraine

On the evening of November 23, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine Rustem Umerov officially confirmed that work is currently underway to improve US President Donald Trump's new peace plan to end the Russian war. There are already the first significant results.
Points of attention
- Ongoing active work on the document is expected to lead to further progress that aligns with Ukraine's national interests.
- Negotiations between Ukrainian and American delegations in Geneva show understanding and consideration of Ukrainian elements critical for the country.
Trump's peace plan continues to be refined
Against this background, Umerov expressed gratitude to the team of American leader Donald Trump.
According to Rustem Umerov, the Ukrainian delegation expects further progress throughout today.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy made a similar statement on November 23.
He announced the first results of the negotiations between the Ukrainian and American delegations in Geneva.
