Putin cynically stated Russia's desire to end hostilities in Ukraine
Putin
Читати українською
Source:  online.ua

The illegitimate President of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin, held a meeting on August 16 after meeting with Donald Trump. And he falsely stated that Russia wants the war against Ukraine to end as soon as possible.

Points of attention

  • Putin falsely claims Russia wants to end the war in Ukraine while making demands on Ukraine's political system and integration into EU and NATO.
  • American media reports on the Kremlin's demands for territorial exchange and ceasefire in Ukraine, following Putin's meeting with Trump.

Putin praised his visit to Alaska

The visit to Alaska was timely and very useful — Putin held a meeting following the results of Russian-American negotiations.

The dictator stated that Russia would rather see an end to hostilities in Ukraine.

And we would like to move on to resolving all issues by peaceful means," Putin added.

According to him, the conversation with Trump "brings us closer to the necessary decisions."

Previously, American media reported that Putin allegedly demanded that Ukraine withdraw from the part of Donbas where there are no Russian troops, in exchange for a ceasefire in other territories and a written promise not to attack.

In addition, the Kremlin is putting forward other demands related to "eliminating the root causes" of the conflict, i.e. changing the political system of Ukraine, stopping integration into the EU and NATO, and weakening the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

