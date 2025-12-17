The illegitimate President of Russia, Vladimir Putin, during a meeting of the Russian Defense Ministry on December 17, once again stated that it was not the Russian Federation, but the countries of Europe that started the war in Ukraine.

Putin cynically accused Europe of starting the war in Ukraine

Putin once again lashed out with accusations against European countries and former US President Biden — that it was they, not Russia, who started the war in Ukraine.

It was not Russia that started the war, but the West. The former US administration deliberately brought the war in Ukraine to a head.

Putin also says that it was the West that, after the collapse of the USSR, made almost everything decisions from a position of force regarding Russia and allegedly helped terrorists.

The West provided armed support to terrorists in the North Caucasus;

Putin cynically stated that Russia supposedly prefers a diplomatic resolution of the war, but if Ukraine and its partners refuse to "talk about the substance," Moscow is ready to continue seizing territory militarily.

Putin reiterated his thesis of "eliminating the root cause of the conflict" through diplomacy, but at the same time stated that Russia would "seek the liberation of its historical lands" by force. He also reiterated his intention to create and expand a so-called "security buffer zone."

We would prefer to do this and eliminate the root cause of the conflict through diplomacy. If the opposing country and its foreign patrons refuse to talk about the substance, Russia will achieve the liberation of its historical lands by military means. The task of creating and expanding a buffer security zone will also be consistently addressed.

Putin also boasted that Russia is developing new, outstanding weapons, especially nuclear ones.

Russia's nuclear shield is more modern than the nuclear forces of any other state.

He is also confident that all attempts at "revenge" and destructive plans of the West towards Russia have "completely failed."