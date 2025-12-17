The illegitimate President of Russia, Vladimir Putin, during a meeting of the Russian Defense Ministry on December 17, once again stated that it was not the Russian Federation, but the countries of Europe that started the war in Ukraine.
Points of attention
- Putin falsely accuses Western countries of instigating the war in Ukraine, shifting blame from Russia.
- Russia's President boasts about the modernity of Russia's nuclear shield and readiness to use force if diplomatic efforts fail.
- Putin claims to prefer a diplomatic resolution but is willing to take military action to 'liberate historical lands.'
Putin cynically accused Europe of starting the war in Ukraine
Putin once again lashed out with accusations against European countries and former US President Biden — that it was they, not Russia, who started the war in Ukraine.
It was not Russia that started the war, but the West. The former US administration deliberately brought the war in Ukraine to a head.
Putin also says that it was the West that, after the collapse of the USSR, made almost everything decisions from a position of force regarding Russia and allegedly helped terrorists.
Putin cynically stated that Russia supposedly prefers a diplomatic resolution of the war, but if Ukraine and its partners refuse to "talk about the substance," Moscow is ready to continue seizing territory militarily.
Putin reiterated his thesis of "eliminating the root cause of the conflict" through diplomacy, but at the same time stated that Russia would "seek the liberation of its historical lands" by force. He also reiterated his intention to create and expand a so-called "security buffer zone."
Putin also boasted that Russia is developing new, outstanding weapons, especially nuclear ones.
He is also confident that all attempts at "revenge" and destructive plans of the West towards Russia have "completely failed."
