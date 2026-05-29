Putin has allocated $26 billion for the search for immortality

According to The Wall Street Journal, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and his entourage have not just embraced the idea of “defeating aging” — they have actually turned it into a large-scale state project in Russia. Investments are pouring into it at a truly colossal rate.

Putin is terrified of death

As journalists have learned, the Russian dictator is funding anomalous amounts of money into research into longevity, rejuvenation, and biotechnology.

It is worth noting that the idea is not simply to improve medicine, but actually to try to extend human life and slow down aging.

What is important to understand is that the Kremlin has created a program worth approximately $26 billion, which includes:

gene therapy;

cell rejuvenation;

printing of organs;

growing organs in animals;

combating brain aging;

life extension experiments.

According to journalists, this is a matter of personal interest for Putin, who has long been preoccupied with the topic of health, age, and physical fitness.

Russian scientists claim that they were able to print human cartilage tissue and a mouse thyroid gland.