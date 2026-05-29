Putin has allocated $26 billion for the search for immortality

According to The Wall Street Journal, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and his entourage have not just embraced the idea of “defeating aging” — they have actually turned it into a large-scale state project in Russia. Investments are pouring into it at a truly colossal rate.
Points of attention
- While Russian scientists claim progress in areas like printing human cartilage tissue and organs in animals, skepticism surrounds the lack of published results in international scientific journals.
- The initiative, part of the 'New Technologies for Health Preservation' project, seeks to push the boundaries of biotechnology and defy the limitations of aging, despite doubts from experts about its real success.
Putin is terrified of death
As journalists have learned, the Russian dictator is funding anomalous amounts of money into research into longevity, rejuvenation, and biotechnology.
It is worth noting that the idea is not simply to improve medicine, but actually to try to extend human life and slow down aging.
What is important to understand is that the Kremlin has created a program worth approximately $26 billion, which includes:
gene therapy;
cell rejuvenation;
printing of organs;
growing organs in animals;
combating brain aging;
life extension experiments.
According to journalists, this is a matter of personal interest for Putin, who has long been preoccupied with the topic of health, age, and physical fitness.
Russian scientists claim that they were able to print human cartilage tissue and a mouse thyroid gland.
The WSJ editorial team draws attention to the fact that in reality, scientists in the Russian Federation have very few published results in international scientific journals, and some experts doubt the real success of the program.
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