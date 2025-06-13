Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and his henchmen want to provoke an even larger crisis in unrecognized Transnistria in order to destabilize the situation in Moldova before the parliamentary elections, as well as to influence the course of voting on the Left Bank of the Dniester.
Points of attention
- The deepening crisis in Transnistria is expected to unfold in the coming months, creating tensions before the parliamentary elections in Moldova.
- President Sandu promises to address the key issue of the withdrawal of Russian troops and seeks a peaceful resolution amidst the escalating situation in the region.
What is Putin up to this time?
Moldovan leader Maia Sandu issued an official warning about the new plan of the illegitimate head of the Kremlin.
As the president frankly admitted, she is already preparing for a deepening crisis in the near future.
According to the country's leader, an aggressor country can use various tools to achieve its goals.
First of all, Russia may resort to bribing voters on the Left Bank of the Dniester.
In addition, it is ready to blackmail the population, deliberately provoking instability in the region.
Sandu made it clear that she and her team members are preparing for all possible scenarios — even the worst ones.
Against this background, she promised to seek a solution to the key problem — the withdrawal of Russian troops.
