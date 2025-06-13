Putin's Special Plan for Transnistria: Moldovan President Maia Sandu Prepared to Fight Back
What is Putin up to this time?
Source:  Newsmaker

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and his henchmen want to provoke an even larger crisis in unrecognized Transnistria in order to destabilize the situation in Moldova before the parliamentary elections, as well as to influence the course of voting on the Left Bank of the Dniester.

  • The deepening crisis in Transnistria is expected to unfold in the coming months, creating tensions before the parliamentary elections in Moldova.
  • President Sandu promises to address the key issue of the withdrawal of Russian troops and seeks a peaceful resolution amidst the escalating situation in the region.

Moldovan leader Maia Sandu issued an official warning about the new plan of the illegitimate head of the Kremlin.

As the president frankly admitted, she is already preparing for a deepening crisis in the near future.

All these years, Russia has been using the people of Transnistria and at any moment can provoke an even greater crisis, if it suits its plans in Moldova. We can expect this crisis to deepen in the coming months, before the elections.

According to the country's leader, an aggressor country can use various tools to achieve its goals.

First of all, Russia may resort to bribing voters on the Left Bank of the Dniester.

In addition, it is ready to blackmail the population, deliberately provoking instability in the region.

Sandu made it clear that she and her team members are preparing for all possible scenarios — even the worst ones.

"We will do everything possible to ensure that the elections are genuine," the President of Moldova emphasized.

Against this background, she promised to seek a solution to the key problem — the withdrawal of Russian troops.

Moldova will seek the de-occupation of Transnistria

