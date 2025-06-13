Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and his henchmen want to provoke an even larger crisis in unrecognized Transnistria in order to destabilize the situation in Moldova before the parliamentary elections, as well as to influence the course of voting on the Left Bank of the Dniester.

What is Putin up to this time?

Moldovan leader Maia Sandu issued an official warning about the new plan of the illegitimate head of the Kremlin.

As the president frankly admitted, she is already preparing for a deepening crisis in the near future.

All these years, Russia has been using the people of Transnistria and at any moment can provoke an even greater crisis, if it suits its plans in Moldova. We can expect this crisis to deepen in the coming months, before the elections. Maya Sandu President of Moldova

According to the country's leader, an aggressor country can use various tools to achieve its goals.

First of all, Russia may resort to bribing voters on the Left Bank of the Dniester.

In addition, it is ready to blackmail the population, deliberately provoking instability in the region.

Sandu made it clear that she and her team members are preparing for all possible scenarios — even the worst ones.

"We will do everything possible to ensure that the elections are genuine," the President of Moldova emphasized. Share

Against this background, she promised to seek a solution to the key problem — the withdrawal of Russian troops.