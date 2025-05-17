Putin imitated the peace process — Sybiga on the meeting between Ukraine and Russia in Istanbul
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Putin imitated the peace process — Sybiga on the meeting between Ukraine and Russia in Istanbul

Andriy Sybiga
Sibiga
Читати українською

The world cannot allow Russia to use the meeting in Istanbul, Turkey, as an excuse to continue its aggression.

Points of attention

  • Putin used the Istanbul meeting to imitate a peace process for internal propaganda and to delay new sanctions, calling for increased sanctions pressure on Russia.
  • The meeting's results should be viewed from Ukrainian, Russian, and global perspectives, emphasizing the need for a complete ceasefire as the real indicator of Russia's readiness to end the war.
  • Enhancing support for Ukraine through economic and military measures, alongside economic pressure on Russia, is crucial to achieving peace and stopping the aggression.

Sibiga called the Istanbul talks an imitation by Russia

This was stated on the social network X by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Andriy Sybiga.

The results of this week’s intensive diplomacy can be viewed from three perspectives: Ukrainian, Russian, and global. From the Ukrainian perspective, we reaffirmed our commitment to peace and agreed to the return of 1,000 of our people. From the Russian perspective, Putin used the Istanbul meeting for domestic propaganda and imitation of the peace process, to buy time, to delay the imposition of new sanctions. He is trying to appear constructive while in reality refusing to stop the war. From a global perspective, there is only one real indicator of Russia’s readiness to stop the war: Putin’s agreement to an unconditional, complete, and lasting ceasefire. The world cannot allow Russia to use the Istanbul meeting as an excuse to continue its aggression.

Andriy Sybiga

Andriy Sybiga

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine

Sibiga called for increased sanctions pressure on Russia.

There must be more steps than the 17th EU sanctions package, for which we are grateful. An oil price ceiling, an embargo on Russian energy in Europe, a shadow fleet, full sectoral sanctions against the entire banking sector and the central bank, as well as other steps by Europe, the US and other partners. Economic pressure must go hand in hand with steps to strengthen Ukraine: additional deterrence packages, air defense, investments in the defense industry.

According to him, Ukraine continues to call on Russia to agree to a full and lasting ceasefire, stop the killings, and begin a meaningful peace process.

Every day of refusal should lead to increased pressure.

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Ukraine and Russia begin talks in Istanbul — first in 3 years
Negotiations between Ukraine and Turkey have already begun
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Negotiations in Istanbul between delegations of Ukraine and Russia have ended — what is known
The meeting
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Putin's plan failed — Sibiga assessed the talks in Istanbul
Andriy Sybiga
Sibiga

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?