Putin imitated the peace process — Sybiga on the meeting between Ukraine and Russia in Istanbul

The world cannot allow Russia to use the meeting in Istanbul, Turkey, as an excuse to continue its aggression.
Points of attention
- Putin used the Istanbul meeting to imitate a peace process for internal propaganda and to delay new sanctions, calling for increased sanctions pressure on Russia.
- The meeting's results should be viewed from Ukrainian, Russian, and global perspectives, emphasizing the need for a complete ceasefire as the real indicator of Russia's readiness to end the war.
- Enhancing support for Ukraine through economic and military measures, alongside economic pressure on Russia, is crucial to achieving peace and stopping the aggression.
Sibiga called the Istanbul talks an imitation by Russia
This was stated on the social network X by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Andriy Sybiga.
Sibiga called for increased sanctions pressure on Russia.
There must be more steps than the 17th EU sanctions package, for which we are grateful. An oil price ceiling, an embargo on Russian energy in Europe, a shadow fleet, full sectoral sanctions against the entire banking sector and the central bank, as well as other steps by Europe, the US and other partners. Economic pressure must go hand in hand with steps to strengthen Ukraine: additional deterrence packages, air defense, investments in the defense industry.
The outcomes of this week's intensive diplomacy can be viewed from three perspectives: Ukrainian, Russian, and global.— Andrii Sybiha 🇺🇦 (@andrii_sybiha) May 17, 2025
From the Ukrainian perspective, we reaffirmed our commitment to peace and agreed on the return of 1000 of our people. If only for this outcome, it was…
According to him, Ukraine continues to call on Russia to agree to a full and lasting ceasefire, stop the killings, and begin a meaningful peace process.
