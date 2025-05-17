Putin imitated the peace process — Sybiga on the meeting between Ukraine and Russia in Istanbul

The world cannot allow Russia to use the meeting in Istanbul, Turkey, as an excuse to continue its aggression.

Sibiga called the Istanbul talks an imitation by Russia

This was stated on the social network X by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Andriy Sybiga.

The results of this week’s intensive diplomacy can be viewed from three perspectives: Ukrainian, Russian, and global. From the Ukrainian perspective, we reaffirmed our commitment to peace and agreed to the return of 1,000 of our people. From the Russian perspective, Putin used the Istanbul meeting for domestic propaganda and imitation of the peace process, to buy time, to delay the imposition of new sanctions. He is trying to appear constructive while in reality refusing to stop the war. From a global perspective, there is only one real indicator of Russia’s readiness to stop the war: Putin’s agreement to an unconditional, complete, and lasting ceasefire. The world cannot allow Russia to use the Istanbul meeting as an excuse to continue its aggression. Andriy Sybiga Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine

Sibiga called for increased sanctions pressure on Russia.

There must be more steps than the 17th EU sanctions package, for which we are grateful. An oil price ceiling, an embargo on Russian energy in Europe, a shadow fleet, full sectoral sanctions against the entire banking sector and the central bank, as well as other steps by Europe, the US and other partners. Economic pressure must go hand in hand with steps to strengthen Ukraine: additional deterrence packages, air defense, investments in the defense industry.

According to him, Ukraine continues to call on Russia to agree to a full and lasting ceasefire, stop the killings, and begin a meaningful peace process.