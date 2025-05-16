Putin's plan failed — Sibiga assessed the talks in Istanbul

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga assessed the talks with the Russians that took place in Istanbul on May 16. According to the Ukrainian Foreign Minister, Putin's plan for this meeting failed.

Putin's plan has failed — Sibiga

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine emphasized that, if we put aside all the Russian nonsense, pseudo-historical statements, provocations, and so on, the bottom line from the negotiations in Istanbul was an agreement on an exchange in the "1,000 for 1,000" format.

1,000 of our people — we managed to agree on their return. These are 1,000 happy families. Even for that reason alone, it all made sense. Andriy Sybiga Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine

Regarding the issue of the ceasefire, the Foreign Minister noted that the Russian delegation that was in Turkey did not have sufficient authority.

And it's bad that Putin sent people of such low level. But we will continue to insist on an unconditional and lasting, complete ceasefire. This is the basis for the success of any further decisions and steps.

Sibiga believes that Putin should stop avoiding Zelensky and find the courage to meet him directly.

Today, Ukraine has proven that it seeks peace and is serious about working to restore it. In order for Russia to also take real steps towards peace, it is necessary to continue and increase the pressure. The strength of this pressure is inversely proportional to the Russians' readiness for constructiveness. We will continue to convince our partners of this. The meeting in Istanbul cannot and will not serve as an excuse not to increase pressure on Russia. On the contrary, it is evidence of why it is needed. Share

Sibiga noted that Putin's plan to present the Istanbul meeting as a continuation of March 2022 has failed.

Because this is a completely new dynamic, a new starting point. Now the conditions and realities are different. And the key factor is the US and the peace efforts of President Donald Trump.