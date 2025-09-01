Putin in China falsely accused Ukraine and Western countries of the war

Russia's illegitimate president, Vladimir Putin, has said that the war against Ukraine did not start because of a Russian attack. It will continue until "the root causes are eliminated."
Points of attention
- Putin falsely denies Russian responsibility for the conflict in Ukraine and accuses Western countries of provoking the war.
- At the SCO summit in China, Putin threatened to continue the war against Ukraine and expressed his desire to reshape geopolitical models in favor of Russia.
- Putin's claims of the crisis in Ukraine being a result of a coup d'état supported by the West and NATO's threat to Russia's security are misleading.
Putin in China threatened to continue Russia's war against Ukraine
The dictator spoke about this at the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in Tianjin.
According to him, "the understandings reached at the recent Russian-American meeting in Alaska" go in the same direction, "opening the way to peace" in Ukraine.
Putin said he would brief the SCO leaders on the results of his meeting with US President Donald Trump in Alaska. He said he had already told Chinese President Xi Jinping about the meeting.
The bloody dictator declared his desire to build a system "that would replace the outdated Eurocentric and Euro-Atlantic models."
He claims that the Russian side adheres to the same approaches "regarding the crisis around Ukraine."
Allegedly, the crisis arose "not as a result of Russia's attack on Ukraine, but as a result of a coup d'état in Ukraine, which was supported and provoked by the West."
According to him, "the second reason for the crisis lies in the West's constant attempts to draw Ukraine into NATO, which, as we have repeatedly emphasized and said, and for many years, poses a direct threat to Russia's security."
Putin once again stated that he wants to achieve his goals in the war against Ukraine.
"In order for the Ukrainian settlement to be sustainable and long-term, the root causes of the crisis, which I just mentioned and which I have spoken about repeatedly before, must be eliminated, and a fair balance in the security sphere must be restored," he said.
