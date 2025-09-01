Russia's illegitimate president, Vladimir Putin, has said that the war against Ukraine did not start because of a Russian attack. It will continue until "the root causes are eliminated."

Putin in China threatened to continue Russia's war against Ukraine

The dictator spoke about this at the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in Tianjin.

We widely appreciate the efforts of China, India, and our other strategic partners to help resolve the "Ukrainian crisis." Share

According to him, "the understandings reached at the recent Russian-American meeting in Alaska" go in the same direction, "opening the way to peace" in Ukraine.

Putin said he would brief the SCO leaders on the results of his meeting with US President Donald Trump in Alaska. He said he had already told Chinese President Xi Jinping about the meeting.

The bloody dictator declared his desire to build a system "that would replace the outdated Eurocentric and Euro-Atlantic models."

He claims that the Russian side adheres to the same approaches "regarding the crisis around Ukraine."

Allegedly, the crisis arose "not as a result of Russia's attack on Ukraine, but as a result of a coup d'état in Ukraine, which was supported and provoked by the West."

According to him, "the second reason for the crisis lies in the West's constant attempts to draw Ukraine into NATO, which, as we have repeatedly emphasized and said, and for many years, poses a direct threat to Russia's security."

Putin also told the story that "as a result of the 'coup d'état in Ukraine' in 2014, the political leadership of the country that did not support Ukraine's entry into the North Atlantic bloc, into NATO, was removed." Share

Putin once again stated that he wants to achieve his goals in the war against Ukraine.