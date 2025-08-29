Putin will not stop at Ukraine — Ursula von der Leyen

The illegitimate president of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin, is a predator. He will not stop at Ukraine and is already attacking European countries.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen made this statement during a joint press conference with Latvian Prime Minister Evika Silinė.

The risks that your country (Latvia — ed.) and other Baltic countries have warned us about have unfortunately materialized. Russia’s brutal war against Ukraine is now in its fourth year. Putin is a predator. Putin’s proxies have been attacking our societies with hybrid and cyber attacks for years. Ursula von der Leyen President of the European Commission

She also cited "the transformation of migrants into weapons" as an example.

So, while strengthening Ukraine's defense, we must also take greater responsibility for our own defense. And this is the logic of the 800 billion euro defense industry plan that we have launched together.

Recall, we previously reported that NATO members plan to spend more than $1.5 trillion on defense in 2025. The alliance countries are building up their armed forces amid Russia's war against Ukraine and pressure from the United States.