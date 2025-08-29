Putin will not stop at Ukraine — Ursula von der Leyen
Category
Politics
Publication date

Putin will not stop at Ukraine — Ursula von der Leyen

European Comission
Ursula von der Leyen
Читати українською

The illegitimate president of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin, is a predator. He will not stop at Ukraine and is already attacking European countries.

Points of attention

  • Putin's aggressive actions in Ukraine are a threat to Europe, according to Ursula von der Leyen.
  • The European Commission President warns of Putin's hybrid and cyber attacks on European countries, emphasizing the need for heightened defense efforts.
  • Increased defense spending in response to Russia's aggression, including an 800 billion euro defense industry plan launched by the European Commission.

Putin is a predator already attacking Europe

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen made this statement during a joint press conference with Latvian Prime Minister Evika Silinė.

The risks that your country (Latvia — ed.) and other Baltic countries have warned us about have unfortunately materialized. Russia’s brutal war against Ukraine is now in its fourth year. Putin is a predator. Putin’s proxies have been attacking our societies with hybrid and cyber attacks for years.

Ursula von der Leyen

Ursula von der Leyen

President of the European Commission

She also cited "the transformation of migrants into weapons" as an example.

So, while strengthening Ukraine's defense, we must also take greater responsibility for our own defense. And this is the logic of the 800 billion euro defense industry plan that we have launched together.

Recall, we previously reported that NATO members plan to spend more than $1.5 trillion on defense in 2025. The alliance countries are building up their armed forces amid Russia's war against Ukraine and pressure from the United States.

More on the topic

Category
Economics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
"Ready to respond." Von der Leyen publicly threatened Trump
The EU is ready to fight back against Trump
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
US-EU trade deal. Orban mocks von der Leyen
Orban
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Compromise is impossible. Details of secret talks between Zelensky and von der Leyen
What did von der Leyen talk about with Zelensky?

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?