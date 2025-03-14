Putin, in light of Trump's statement, cynically called on AFU fighters to surrender

The illegitimate President of Russia, Vladimir Putin, stated that he had read US President Donald Trump's call for "pardon" of Ukrainian soldiers in Kursk and noted that for this the Ukrainian Armed Forces must surrender.

"I would like to say that we have read today's appeal by US President Trump to pardon the lives of servicemen of the Ukrainian army, parts of which are blocked by Russian troops in the zone of invasion of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Kursk region," said the Russian dictator. Share

Putin stated that to implement this call, Ukraine must order its military units to lay down their arms and surrender.

According to him, "in the event of laying down arms, Ukrainian troops in the Kursk region will be guaranteed life and decent treatment."

Putin also noted that the Trump administration is "doing everything to restore at least something in relations between Russia and the United States."

"We'll see what happens," the Kremlin leader added. Share

Earlier, the US president wrote on the social network Truth Social:

Yesterday we had very good and productive discussions with Russian President Vladimir Putin, and there is a very good chance that this terrible, bloody war may finally end. Donald Trump President of the United States

At the same time, he noted that "at this very moment, thousands of Ukrainian soldiers are completely surrounded by the Russian army, and in a very bad and vulnerable position."