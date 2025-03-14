Putin, in light of Trump's statement, cynically called on AFU fighters to surrender

The illegitimate President of Russia, Vladimir Putin, stated that he had read US President Donald Trump's call for "pardon" of Ukrainian soldiers in Kursk and noted that for this the Ukrainian Armed Forces must surrender.
Points of attention
- Putin cynically demands that Ukrainian soldiers captured in Kursk surrender after Trump's pardon announcement.
- The Russian dictator insists that in order to ensure life and decent treatment, Ukrainian troops must lay down their arms.
- Trump aims to negotiate with Putin to end the bloody conflict, but the situation remains tense with thousands of Ukrainian soldiers surrounded by the Russian army.
Putin cynically called on the Ukrainian Armed Forces to surrender in Kursk
Putin stated that to implement this call, Ukraine must order its military units to lay down their arms and surrender.
According to him, "in the event of laying down arms, Ukrainian troops in the Kursk region will be guaranteed life and decent treatment."
Putin also noted that the Trump administration is "doing everything to restore at least something in relations between Russia and the United States."
Earlier, the US president wrote on the social network Truth Social:
At the same time, he noted that "at this very moment, thousands of Ukrainian soldiers are completely surrounded by the Russian army, and in a very bad and vulnerable position."
I have pleaded with President Putin to spare their lives. It would be a horrific massacre unlike anything seen since World War II. God bless them all.
