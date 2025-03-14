"Putin only needs war". Zelenskyy assessed Russia's conditions for a ceasefire on the front

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy assessed the chances of a ceasefire in Russia's war against Ukraine and the attitude of the illegitimate leader of the Russian Federation, Putin, to this issue.
Putin cannot get out of this war — Zelenskyy
Zelenskyy noted that Putin's conditions clearly show: he does not want any ceasefire, he needs war.
According to Zelenskyy, Putin cannot get out of this war, because then he will be left with nothing. That is why he is now doing everything possible to sabotage diplomacy, setting extremely difficult and unacceptable conditions from the very beginning, even before the ceasefire.
Putin will try to drag everyone into endless discussions, just as he did with Minsk, wasting days, weeks, and months on meaningless negotiations while his weapons continue to kill people. Every condition Putin puts forward is just an attempt to block any diplomacy. That's how Russia works. And we warned about it.
Zelenskyy emphasized that Ukraine needs real peace.
Zelensky recalled that the American side proposed starting with an unconditional ceasefire.
Then, in a period of calm, we could prepare a credible peace plan, put it on the table, discuss the details, and implement it. We are ready. We believe that the responsibility of our partners is to ensure that Russia is ready to end the war — not to look for reasons to keep it going for weeks, months, or years, but to end it.
Zelenskyy is confident that America's power is enough to force Putin to end the war.
Strong steps are needed. Strong pressure is needed on the only one who wants to continue this war. This is what “peace through strength” means. Thank you to all who are helping to bring peace closer: the United States, Europe, and the world. Thank you to all the partners whose strength and diplomacy will ultimately succeed!
