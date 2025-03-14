"Putin only needs war". Zelenskyy assessed Russia's conditions for a ceasefire on the front

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy assessed the chances of a ceasefire in Russia's war against Ukraine and the attitude of the illegitimate leader of the Russian Federation, Putin, to this issue.

Putin cannot get out of this war — Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy noted that Putin's conditions clearly show: he does not want any ceasefire, he needs war.

Putin lies about the real situation on the battlefield, he lies about casualties, he lies about the true state of his economy, which has suffered from his misguided imperial ambitions, and he does everything he can to make diplomacy fail. Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine

According to Zelenskyy, Putin cannot get out of this war, because then he will be left with nothing. That is why he is now doing everything possible to sabotage diplomacy, setting extremely difficult and unacceptable conditions from the very beginning, even before the ceasefire.

Putin will try to drag everyone into endless discussions, just as he did with Minsk, wasting days, weeks, and months on meaningless negotiations while his weapons continue to kill people. Every condition Putin puts forward is just an attempt to block any diplomacy. That's how Russia works. And we warned about it.

Zelenskyy emphasized that Ukraine needs real peace.

I strongly urge all those who have influence over Russia, especially the United States, to take strong steps that can help. The pressure must be on whoever does not want to stop the war. The pressure must be on Russia. Only decisive action can end this war that has been going on for years. Share

Zelensky recalled that the American side proposed starting with an unconditional ceasefire.

Then, in a period of calm, we could prepare a credible peace plan, put it on the table, discuss the details, and implement it. We are ready. We believe that the responsibility of our partners is to ensure that Russia is ready to end the war — not to look for reasons to keep it going for weeks, months, or years, but to end it.

Zelenskyy is confident that America's power is enough to force Putin to end the war.