An aide to the Russian dictator, Yuri Ushakov, claims that Vladimir Putin's team has already held secret negotiations with Ukrainian colleagues about ending the war.

The Kremlin assures that they are talking with Ukraine about ending the war

According to Yuri Ushakov, the famous Russian businessman came to Kyiv for secret peace negotiations.

"We have both open and closed (contacts with Ukraine — ed.). The open ones existed when we held several rounds of negotiations," Putin's aide said. Share

What is important to understand is that Ushakov did not want to reveal the name of the businessman who allegedly visited Kyiv.

([He went to Kyiv — ed.) He is a pretty big businessman. Many people know him. Yuri Ushakov Assistant to Russian dictator Vladimir Putin

By the way, a few days ago, Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin, responding to Zelensky's open letter, stated that "one of the representatives of [Russian] business circles" traveled to Kyiv for secret peace talks at the invitation of Ukraine and with Moscow's permission.