Putin launches so-called nationalisation of US citizens' property in Russia
Putin
Source:  online.ua

On May 23, the illegitimate president of Russia, Vladimir Putin, signed a decree on the possibility of "nationalising" the assets and real estate of US citizens in the Russian Federation as a "response" to anti-Russian sanctions.

Putin allowed the use of American property in Russia to "compensate for losses from the seizure of Russian property in the United States.

Russian propaganda resources write about it.

Dictator Putin established that a copyright holder from the Russian Federation can apply Russian laws to establish the illegal seizure of property by the United States.

Medvedev also talked about the "nationalisation" of American property in Russia

Medvedev threatened to confiscate the assets of US citizens in response to the US law on the transfer of frozen Russian assets to Ukraine.

It is obvious that we will not be able to give a completely symmetrical response to this state rudeness about the shameless theft of our values. The reason is clear - we do not have a significant amount of American government property.

Therefore, the answer can only be asymmetric. It concerns levying, for example, the property of private individuals under Russia's jurisdiction by court decision.

In particular, it refers to the movable and immovable property, investments, assets, and other savings of US citizens.

In particular, the ex-president of the Russian Federation says that there is a necessary basis in Russian legislation in the form of Article 1194 of the Civil Code of the Russian Federation, which provides for the restriction of property rights for citizens of a state that has done the same for citizens of the Russian Federation. Medvedev proposes to expand this article and allow confiscation of property, and not just limit it.

