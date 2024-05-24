Putin to announce new wave of "partial mobilisation" in Russia

As the Financial Times has learned, illegitimate Russian President Vladimir Putin intends to launch a new wave of "partial mobilisation" in late 2024 or early 2025.

Putin continues to throw hundreds of thousands of Russians into the “meat grinder” of war

Journalists remind that in September 2022, the Russian dictator signed a decree on the mobilisation of 300,000 people for the first time.

This became the cause of large-scale unrest in Russian society.

This scared Putin and his team, so they are currently trying to convince the soldiers to sign the contracts.

As British intelligence recently learned, the aggressor country is recruiting about 30,000-40,000 soldiers every month.

Despite heavy losses, the occupation army is now 15% larger than when full-scale war began. Financial incentives, which raised the salaries of the military to an unprecedented level, played the biggest role in persuading Russians to go to war, the editors of the publication emphasise. Share

How the authorities of Ukraine comment on the mobilisation processes in Russia

According to Oleksandr Lytvynenko, Secretary of the National Security Council, in 2023 the aggressor country recruited more than 385,000 soldiers.

Currently, the Russian army does not stop storming the positions of Ukrainian defenders with all available personnel.

The commander of the "Achilles" drone battalion, Yury Fedorenko, emphasises that the fact that the enemy has huge economic, military-industrial and personnel resources at his disposal cannot be ignored.

In order to maintain superiority on the battlefield, Russia will sooner or later have to go beyond the established recruitment strategy, because without this it is impossible to conduct a new major offensive.