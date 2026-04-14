Opposition Russian media outlets draw attention to the fact that the Russian State Duma has passed a bill in the first reading that will allow dictator Vladimir Putin to "legally" send troops to other states, supposedly to "protect the rights of Russian citizens."

What is known about Putin's new plan?

Journalists carefully analyzed the explanatory note to the draft law.

It states that it was developed "to protect the rights of citizens of the Russian Federation in the event of their arrest, detention, criminal and other prosecution."

These are measures taken by courts of other countries, as well as international judicial bodies that Moscow does not recognize ("whose jurisdiction is not based on an international treaty of the Russian Federation or a resolution of the UN Security Council adopted within the framework of the exercise of powers provided for in Chapter VII of the UN Charter"). Share

What is also important to understand is that this bill was submitted to the State Duma for consideration after a series of warnings from NATO and European intelligence agencies.

The latter are increasingly sounding the alarm over Russia's possible preparations for war with one or several members of the bloc.

As mentioned earlier, the Chief of the French General Staff, General Fabien Mandon, called on NATO to prepare for a clash with Russia in the next 3-4 years.

American analysts from the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) concluded that the "zero phase" of such training in Russia has already started.