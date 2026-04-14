Zelenskyy offered Merz a large-scale defense deal

On April 14, Head of State Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that during a meeting with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, he proposed that he sign an agreement on various types of weapons, which would bring Ukraine and Germany to a new level.

Negotiations between Zelensky and Merz — what are the results?

We have offered Germany a bilateral drone deal — a drone deal — of various types of drones, missiles, software for modern defense, and our teams are starting concrete work. Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine

According to the head of state, as of today, there are all opportunities to integrate Ukrainian experience into the European security system.

Zelensky also emphasized that cooperation with allies in the Middle East and the Gulf is proof that domestic drone deals are the most effective.

Against this background, the Ukrainian leader officially confirmed the signing of an agreement on a new German contribution to our drone production.