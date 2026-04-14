Zelenskyy offered Merz a large-scale defense deal

On April 14, Head of State Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that during a meeting with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, he proposed that he sign an agreement on various types of weapons, which would bring Ukraine and Germany to a new level.
Points of attention
- Cooperation with allies in the Middle East and the Gulf reinforces the effectiveness of domestic drone deals, as emphasized by Zelenskyy.
- The signed agreement on a new German contribution to Ukrainian drone production signifies a step towards ensuring Europe's reliable protection under all circumstances.
Negotiations between Zelensky and Merz — what are the results?
According to the head of state, as of today, there are all opportunities to integrate Ukrainian experience into the European security system.
Zelensky also emphasized that cooperation with allies in the Middle East and the Gulf is proof that domestic drone deals are the most effective.
Against this background, the Ukrainian leader officially confirmed the signing of an agreement on a new German contribution to our drone production.
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- Category
- Ukraine
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- Додати до обраного
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