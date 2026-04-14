The Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine has learned that the Russian invaders on the Ukrainian front have encountered a new problem. As it turned out, Russian soldiers have begun to be terrorized by foreign mercenaries.
Points of attention
- Russia's recruitment of dangerous individuals from around the world poses serious risks to its own military forces.
- The incident underscores the urgent need for strategic measures to address internal security threats within the Russian army.
What is happening in the Russian army?
As Ukrainian intelligence officers managed to find out, the Russian occupiers are actively complaining to each other about the mysterious "Chupa".
What is important to understand is that we are talking about a Somali mercenary of the Russian Armed Forces who walks through positions and shoots his "brothers."
According to Ukrainian military intelligence, these events are evidence of the total moral collapse of the enemy troops.
Russia actively practices recruiting dangerous asocial elements in various parts of the world, despite the fact that they are dangerous to its own military.
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