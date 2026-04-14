The Russian army was hit by a wave of panic due to the arbitrariness of a Somali mercenary
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Ukraine
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The Russian army was hit by a wave of panic due to the arbitrariness of a Somali mercenary

The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
What is happening in the Russian army?
Читати українською

The Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine has learned that the Russian invaders on the Ukrainian front have encountered a new problem. As it turned out, Russian soldiers have begun to be terrorized by foreign mercenaries.

Points of attention

  • Russia's recruitment of dangerous individuals from around the world poses serious risks to its own military forces.
  • The incident underscores the urgent need for strategic measures to address internal security threats within the Russian army.

What is happening in the Russian army?

Another thriller in the style of Alfred Hitchcock films — in a conversation intercepted by Ukrainian intelligence officers between occupiers from the 111th separate motorized rifle regiment operating in the Pokrovsky direction, — the GUR statement says.

As Ukrainian intelligence officers managed to find out, the Russian occupiers are actively complaining to each other about the mysterious "Chupa".

What is important to understand is that we are talking about a Somali mercenary of the Russian Armed Forces who walks through positions and shoots his "brothers."

Max, Max — 200, 200. Chupa zeroed him, Chupa zeroed him… Chupa, Chupa shot Max and four of his own, — one of the Russian soldiers laments in the interception.

According to Ukrainian military intelligence, these events are evidence of the total moral collapse of the enemy troops.

Russia actively practices recruiting dangerous asocial elements in various parts of the world, despite the fact that they are dangerous to its own military.

Accepted, be careful, look around so that "Chupa" does not come to you, then ask where, who, who else he saw, what else he knows and how they wanted to leave, — said another Russian soldier in the interception.

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