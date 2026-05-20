Putin plans to mobilize another 100,000 people for war against Ukraine

According to the head of state Volodymyr Zelensky, he has received information that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is determined to mobilize another 100,000 people and throw them to the front. However, the Ukrainian president's team also knows that the enemy does not currently have such additional resources.

Zelenskyy convened the Stavka — what was discussed

The focus was on data regarding the enemy's planning of offensive operations in the Chernihiv-Kyiv direction.

Ukraine is already preparing various scenarios of action that will help stop Russian troops.

In addition, Zelensky ordered the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry to prepare additional measures of diplomatic influence against Belarus to dissuade it from entering the war on the side of the Russian Federation.

Regarding Russian directions: We are preparing to expand the geography of our long-range sanctions, which have already proven themselves very well, and more tangible pressure on Russia to reduce aggression. Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine

In addition, the head of state warned that we should expect Russian political decisions of a different format, in particular, such as those recently made regarding the Transnistrian region of Moldova.

Their main goal remains unchanged — finding additional mobilization resources to continue the war against Ukraine.