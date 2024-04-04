On April 4, the illegitimate president of Russia, Vladimir Putin, began to claim that Russia cannot be the target of terrorist attacks by the Islamic State.

Putin began to deny his previous version of the terrorist attack in Russia

As you know, the Russian dictator previously stated that the terrorist attack in "Crocus City Hall" on March 22 was committed by "radical Islamists".

However, now the head of the Kremlin voiced an entirely different version:

Russia cannot be the target of terrorist attacks by Islamic fundamentalists. Our country demonstrates a unique example of inter-confessional harmony and unity, inter-religious and inter-ethnic unity. Vladimir Putin The illegitimate president of Russia

Moreover, the Russian dictator began to claim that the critical goal of the perpetrators of the terrorist attack in the "Crocus City Hall" concert hall near Moscow was to damage the unity of the state.

In connection with this, of course, and judging by what the investigation is now giving, we have every reason to believe that the main goal of the perpetrators of the bloody and terrible terrorist act in Moscow was precisely to harm our unity. There are no other goals in sight, there are none, Putin said.

How Ukraine comments on the terrorist attack in "Crocus City Hall"

Head of State Volodymyr Zelenskyy rejected accusations by Russian dictator Vladimir Putin of Ukraine's involvement in the terrorist attack in the suburbs of Moscow.

Again [Putin] blames Ukraine. A sick and cynical creature. All of them are terrorists, except for himself, although he has been feeding on terror for two decades. He is the biggest window for terror, the Ukrainian leader emphasised.

According to Ukrainian intelligence officers, the terrorist attack in the suburbs of Moscow was a deliberate provocation by the dictator Putin's regime, which was warned by the international community.