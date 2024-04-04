On April 4, the illegitimate president of Russia, Vladimir Putin, began to claim that Russia cannot be the target of terrorist attacks by the Islamic State.
Putin began to deny his previous version of the terrorist attack in Russia
As you know, the Russian dictator previously stated that the terrorist attack in "Crocus City Hall" on March 22 was committed by "radical Islamists".
However, now the head of the Kremlin voiced an entirely different version:
Moreover, the Russian dictator began to claim that the critical goal of the perpetrators of the terrorist attack in the "Crocus City Hall" concert hall near Moscow was to damage the unity of the state.
How Ukraine comments on the terrorist attack in "Crocus City Hall"
Head of State Volodymyr Zelenskyy rejected accusations by Russian dictator Vladimir Putin of Ukraine's involvement in the terrorist attack in the suburbs of Moscow.
According to Ukrainian intelligence officers, the terrorist attack in the suburbs of Moscow was a deliberate provocation by the dictator Putin's regime, which was warned by the international community.
By the way, official Washington also immediately announced that it does not see any signs of Ukraine's involvement in the attack.
More on the topic
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Events
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Events
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-