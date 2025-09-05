Putin responded to the panic and warning of the head of Sberbank
Читати українською
Source:  Bloomberg

On September 4, the head of Russia's Sberbank, German Gref, began publicly sounding the alarm about the significant deterioration of the economic situation in the aggressor country. However, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin stubbornly denies that, against the backdrop of the war, the Russian economy is already showing signs of stagnation.

  • Sberbank's German Gref warns about the significant deterioration of the economic situation in Russia, emphasizing the need for attention to rising inflation.
  • The conflicting views between Putin and Gref highlight the challenges faced by the Russian economy and the importance of addressing inflation and economic stability.

During the Eastern Economic Forum, Russian propagandists asked the dictator whether he agreed with Gref's assessment.

Putin confidently stated that he did not.

According to the illegitimate president of the Russian Federation, some members of the government are indeed inclined to believe that the Central Bank is maintaining tight control through a high rate in order to overcome rising inflation.

We need to ensure a soft and peaceful landing of the economy to slow down price growth and return inflation to the 4% target.

Against the backdrop of recent events, the illegitimate president of the Russian Federation has supported the head of the Central Bank of the Russian Federation, Elvira Nabiullina.

The latter, as is known, came under a barrage of criticism from officials and businesses for raising the key rate to a record 21% in October last year.

Thus, Putin's henchman tried to contain inflation amid the overheating of the aggressor country's military economy.

Gref sounded the alarm over tensions over monetary policy.

He also urged not to ignore the fact that inflation, as before, exceeds the target by more than twice.

How do you like that?

