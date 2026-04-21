Putin sees Crimea as a military bridgehead

Chernyak told journalists three key areas of use of Crimea by the Russian invaders:

First of all, it is about ideological pressure: Putin intends to ensure the total loyalty of the inhabitants of the peninsula. What is important to understand is that propaganda begins in early childhood — already in kindergartens, children are taught the narrative that “Russia is an army”;

military bridgehead. The Kremlin is returning Crimea to the Soviet model of militarization, trying to saturate the peninsula with weapons as much as possible. Putin wants to turn the peninsula into a solid military base, where each settlement performs a specific military function.