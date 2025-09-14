As Politico notes, when Russian dictator Vladimir Putin ordered the drone invasion of Poland, he actually sent a clear message to the West: the war will continue.

Putin has no intention of ending the war

Journalists pay attention to statements made by critics of the Putin regime.

They emphasize that Putin is a "war president" and therefore has no interest in ending it.

For the Russian dictator, returning to the role of peacetime president would be tantamount to a demotion.

Although the Russians have lost a lot of manpower and suffered economic losses, from a political perspective, ending the war is fraught with risks.

Experts believe that Putin's tight control over Russian propagandists will allow the peace agreement to be presented as a victory to the majority of Russians.

However, these are not the ones the dictator cares about.

Putin promised his citizens a grand victory not only over Ukraine, but also over what the Kremlin calls the "collective West."

That is why Moscow has intensified its hybrid warfare campaign against Europe.