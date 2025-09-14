Putin sent a clear signal to the West about continuing the war
Category
Politics
Publication date

Putin sent a clear signal to the West about continuing the war

Putin has no intention of ending the war
Читати українською
Source:  Politico

As Politico notes, when Russian dictator Vladimir Putin ordered the drone invasion of Poland, he actually sent a clear message to the West: the war will continue.

Points of attention

  • Moscow's hybrid warfare campaign against Europe intensifies, fueled by Putin's desire for a victory over the 'collective West.'
  • Trump's ambiguous statements and actions on sanctions provide Putin with confidence to escalate conflict with minimal consequences.

Putin has no intention of ending the war

Journalists pay attention to statements made by critics of the Putin regime.

They emphasize that Putin is a "war president" and therefore has no interest in ending it.

For the Russian dictator, returning to the role of peacetime president would be tantamount to a demotion.

Although the Russians have lost a lot of manpower and suffered economic losses, from a political perspective, ending the war is fraught with risks.

Experts believe that Putin's tight control over Russian propagandists will allow the peace agreement to be presented as a victory to the majority of Russians.

However, these are not the ones the dictator cares about.

Putin promised his citizens a grand victory not only over Ukraine, but also over what the Kremlin calls the "collective West."

That is why Moscow has intensified its hybrid warfare campaign against Europe.

What is also important to understand is that US President Donald Trump's ambiguous statements and his unwillingness to follow through on his own promises when it comes to sanctions against Russia give the dictator confidence that he can get away with it.

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The UN is talking about sending its peacekeepers to Ukraine
The UN is ready to ensure the protection of Ukraine
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
How much does Ukraine spend per day of war with Russia — the General Staff's response
Ukraine is holding Russia back at a high cost
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Experts declare "turning point" on the battlefield
AI drones are changing the course of modern warfare

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?