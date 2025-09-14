As Politico notes, when Russian dictator Vladimir Putin ordered the drone invasion of Poland, he actually sent a clear message to the West: the war will continue.
Points of attention
- Moscow's hybrid warfare campaign against Europe intensifies, fueled by Putin's desire for a victory over the 'collective West.'
- Trump's ambiguous statements and actions on sanctions provide Putin with confidence to escalate conflict with minimal consequences.
Putin has no intention of ending the war
Journalists pay attention to statements made by critics of the Putin regime.
They emphasize that Putin is a "war president" and therefore has no interest in ending it.
For the Russian dictator, returning to the role of peacetime president would be tantamount to a demotion.
Experts believe that Putin's tight control over Russian propagandists will allow the peace agreement to be presented as a victory to the majority of Russians.
However, these are not the ones the dictator cares about.
That is why Moscow has intensified its hybrid warfare campaign against Europe.
What is also important to understand is that US President Donald Trump's ambiguous statements and his unwillingness to follow through on his own promises when it comes to sanctions against Russia give the dictator confidence that he can get away with it.
More on the topic
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-