The Russian dictator has failed to achieve any of his main goals since the start of the full-scale war. On the contrary, he is being defeated both on and off the battlefield.
Points of attention
- Putin has suffered a strategic defeat in the war against Ukraine, failing to achieve any of his main goals.
- The introduction of sanctions against Russian oil giants and other measures to pressure Russia plays a crucial role in supporting Ukraine.
- NATO has been expanded, emphasizing the joint determination of allies to increase pressure on Russia and support Ukraine.
Putin has not achieved any goals in the war against Ukraine — Koons
This was stated by US Democratic Senator Chris Coons at a press conference following his visit to Kyiv and Munich.
Koons added that the PURL mechanism, through which US weapons are purchased with European funds, is working. He also stressed that the EU welcomed US President Donald Trump's move to impose sanctions on Russian oil giants Lukoil and Rosneft.
It is important that we put additional pressure on Putin. Only by increasing Russia's spending will we be able to force it to the negotiating table. This was the unanimous opinion of the European allies and partners we met with.
He noted that Democratic and Republican senators who were in Munich unanimously declared their determination to continue supporting Ukraine and increasing pressure on the Russian Federation.
More on the topic
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-