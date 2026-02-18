Putin suffered a strategic defeat in the war against Ukraine — US Senator Coons

The Russian dictator has failed to achieve any of his main goals since the start of the full-scale war. On the contrary, he is being defeated both on and off the battlefield.

Putin has not achieved any goals in the war against Ukraine — Koons

This was stated by US Democratic Senator Chris Coons at a press conference following his visit to Kyiv and Munich.

Overall, our allies in Europe see this as a critical moment because Russia is not winning on the battlefield. Putin has suffered a strategic defeat. He has not achieved any of his main goals. In fact, NATO has been expanded. Share

Koons added that the PURL mechanism, through which US weapons are purchased with European funds, is working. He also stressed that the EU welcomed US President Donald Trump's move to impose sanctions on Russian oil giants Lukoil and Rosneft.

It is important that we put additional pressure on Putin. Only by increasing Russia's spending will we be able to force it to the negotiating table. This was the unanimous opinion of the European allies and partners we met with.

He noted that Democratic and Republican senators who were in Munich unanimously declared their determination to continue supporting Ukraine and increasing pressure on the Russian Federation.