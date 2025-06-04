Putin threatened Trump with a "response" to Ukraine over attack on strategic aircraft

US President Donald Trump spoke with illegitimate Russian President Vladimir Putin. They discussed the SBU's strikes on Russian strategic aircraft.
Points of attention
- Putin warns Trump of a response to Ukraine following the attack on Russian aircraft, raising concerns about escalating tensions in the region.
- The presidents discussed possible participation in negotiations with Iran to address the conflict, underscoring the complex diplomatic challenges at play.
- Trump emphasized the need for peace in the region and expressed concerns about the toll of the ongoing conflict on both sides, advocating for a resolution through dialogue.
Putin complained to Trump about Ukraine: what is known
Trump wrote about this in Truth Social.
According to him, they discussed "Ukraine's attack on parked Russian aircraft, as well as various other attacks carried out by both sides."
It was a good conversation, but not one that will lead to immediate peace. Putin stated very strongly that he would be forced to respond to the recent attack on the airfields.
In addition, the politicians discussed Iran and the country's nuclear weapons.
On June 1, the Security Service of Ukraine conducted a unique historic operation to destroy Russian strategic bombers that the enemy was using to strike Ukrainian territory.
White House press secretary Caroline Levitt, when asked about Donald Trump's reaction to the Ukrainian drone attack on Russia on Sunday, said: "The reaction is that this war has to end. This war has been brutal on both sides, and too many people have died in it. The President (Trump - ed.) wants this war to end at the negotiating table, and he has made that clear to both leaders both publicly and privately."
