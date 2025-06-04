Putin threatened Trump with a "response" to Ukraine over attack on strategic aircraft

US President Donald Trump spoke with illegitimate Russian President Vladimir Putin. They discussed the SBU's strikes on Russian strategic aircraft.

Putin complained to Trump about Ukraine: what is known

Trump wrote about this in Truth Social.

I just finished a phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin. The conversation lasted about an hour and 15 minutes. Donald Trump President of the United States

According to him, they discussed "Ukraine's attack on parked Russian aircraft, as well as various other attacks carried out by both sides."

It was a good conversation, but not one that will lead to immediate peace. Putin stated very strongly that he would be forced to respond to the recent attack on the airfields.

In addition, the politicians discussed Iran and the country's nuclear weapons.

I told President Putin that Iran cannot have nuclear weapons, and on that point, I believe we agree. President Putin offered to engage in negotiations with Iran and perhaps help resolve this issue as soon as possible. I believe that Iran is delaying a decision on this very important issue, and we need a final answer very soon. Share

Trump's post

On June 1, the Security Service of Ukraine conducted a unique historic operation to destroy Russian strategic bombers that the enemy was using to strike Ukrainian territory.