Putin threatened Trump with a "response" to Ukraine over attack on strategic aircraft
Putin threatened Trump with a "response" to Ukraine over attack on strategic aircraft

Source:  online.ua

US President Donald Trump spoke with illegitimate Russian President Vladimir Putin. They discussed the SBU's strikes on Russian strategic aircraft.

  • Putin warns Trump of a response to Ukraine following the attack on Russian aircraft, raising concerns about escalating tensions in the region.
  • The presidents discussed possible participation in negotiations with Iran to address the conflict, underscoring the complex diplomatic challenges at play.
  • Trump emphasized the need for peace in the region and expressed concerns about the toll of the ongoing conflict on both sides, advocating for a resolution through dialogue.

Putin complained to Trump about Ukraine: what is known

Trump wrote about this in Truth Social.

I just finished a phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin. The conversation lasted about an hour and 15 minutes.

According to him, they discussed "Ukraine's attack on parked Russian aircraft, as well as various other attacks carried out by both sides."

It was a good conversation, but not one that will lead to immediate peace. Putin stated very strongly that he would be forced to respond to the recent attack on the airfields.

In addition, the politicians discussed Iran and the country's nuclear weapons.

I told President Putin that Iran cannot have nuclear weapons, and on that point, I believe we agree. President Putin offered to engage in negotiations with Iran and perhaps help resolve this issue as soon as possible. I believe that Iran is delaying a decision on this very important issue, and we need a final answer very soon.

Trump's post

On June 1, the Security Service of Ukraine conducted a unique historic operation to destroy Russian strategic bombers that the enemy was using to strike Ukrainian territory.

White House press secretary Caroline Levitt, when asked about Donald Trump's reaction to the Ukrainian drone attack on Russia on Sunday, said: "The reaction is that this war has to end. This war has been brutal on both sides, and too many people have died in it. The President (Trump - ed.) wants this war to end at the negotiating table, and he has made that clear to both leaders both publicly and privately."

