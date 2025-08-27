Dmitry Peskov, the press secretary of illegitimate Russian President Vladimir Putin, stated on August 27 that, according to the Kremlin, negotiations between Russia and the United States on security guarantees should be held in private.
Points of attention
- Putin's administration advocates for private negotiations with the US on Ukraine's security guarantees as the most effective approach for conflict resolution.
- The Kremlin considers security guarantees to be a critical element in reaching a settlement in the war between Russia and Ukraine.
- Peskov, Putin's press secretary, commended US President Trump for his efforts in mediating peace and highlighted ongoing communications between Russian and Ukrainian negotiation teams.
Peskov announced a private discussion between Russia and the US on Ukraine's security guarantees
According to the Kremlin spokesman, the topic of security guarantees is the most important in the "settlement" of the Russian Federation's war against Ukraine, but public discussion on this issue seems to be detrimental to the outcome.
Putin's press secretary also praised US President Donald Trump for his peacemaking mediation efforts, and said that the heads of the Russian and Ukrainian negotiating teams "are in touch," although there are no new dates for the next round yet.
Before that, US President's special representative Steve Witkoff stated that Russia had put on the table its "peace proposal" regarding the Donetsk region in order to end its war against Ukraine.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-