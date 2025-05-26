Commenting on Russia's latest massive missile and drone strikes on Ukraine, the Kremlin said that illegitimate Russian President Vladimir Putin is making the decisions necessary to ensure the country's security. The statement by the Russian dictator's press secretary, Dmitry Peskov, which is also his response to US President Donald Trump, was published by Russian media.
Points of attention
- The Kremlin justifies Russia's massive strikes on Ukraine as necessary measures for ensuring the country's security.
- President Putin claims to be avoiding potential threats from the Ukrainian regime, using it as a pretext for missile and drone strikes.
- Russia's press secretary points fingers at the US and Ukrainian threats, highlighting the need for security measures in response to attempted attacks on Russian territory.
Peskov named the cynical reason for the strikes on Ukraine
Peskov praised the American side for the efforts made to "launch the negotiation process" and thanked the US administration, including Trump, while suggesting that the president may have experienced "emotional overload."
He said this, in particular, in response to the harsh words of the head of the White House.
He added that the Russian draft memorandum on resolving the situation has not yet been transferred to Ukraine, saying it is a "serious document" that requires careful preparation.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Events
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-