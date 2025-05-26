Putin was given a cynical reason for Russia's massive strikes on Ukraine
Putin was given a cynical reason for Russia's massive strikes on Ukraine

Commenting on Russia's latest massive missile and drone strikes on Ukraine, the Kremlin said that illegitimate Russian President Vladimir Putin is making the decisions necessary to ensure the country's security. The statement by the Russian dictator's press secretary, Dmitry Peskov, which is also his response to US President Donald Trump, was published by Russian media.

  • The Kremlin justifies Russia's massive strikes on Ukraine as necessary measures for ensuring the country's security.
  • President Putin claims to be avoiding potential threats from the Ukrainian regime, using it as a pretext for missile and drone strikes.
  • Russia's press secretary points fingers at the US and Ukrainian threats, highlighting the need for security measures in response to attempted attacks on Russian territory.

Peskov named the cynical reason for the strikes on Ukraine

Peskov praised the American side for the efforts made to "launch the negotiation process" and thanked the US administration, including Trump, while suggesting that the president may have experienced "emotional overload."

He said this, in particular, in response to the harsh words of the head of the White House.

President Putin makes the decisions that are necessary to ensure the security of our country. We have all witnessed how the Kiev regime threatened foreign leaders on the eve of their arrival in Moscow to celebrate Victory Day. Everyone heard these threats from the Kiev regime, and many leaders who were here actually witnessed the Kiev regime's attempts to launch a drone strike on the territory of the Russian Federation, on major cities and on the capital on the eve of such an important day. These attempts continue, we are forced to take measures.

He added that the Russian draft memorandum on resolving the situation has not yet been transferred to Ukraine, saying it is a "serious document" that requires careful preparation.

