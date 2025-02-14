Quantum Systems plans to scale drone production in Ukraine
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Quantum Systems plans to scale drone production in Ukraine

drone production
Читати українською
Source:  online.ua

German technology company Quantum Systems, which specializes in the development, design, and production of drones, plans to double production in Ukraine.

Points of attention

  • Quantum Systems, a German technology company, is looking to double drone production in Ukraine this year, with the goal of enhancing the company's presence in the country.
  • The company already has two establishments in Ukraine, including an R&D center and a service and development center for drones, highlighting their commitment to the region.
  • A recent working meeting between Quantum Systems and the Ukrainian Ministry of Strategic Industries signifies collaborative efforts to expedite the scaling-up process of drone production in Ukraine.

Quantum Systems scales up drone production in Ukraine

This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Strategic Industry.

Thus, on February 13, the agency's delegation held a working meeting with representatives of Quantum Systems at the Munich Security Conference.

The ministry recalled that Quantum Systems has already opened two enterprises in Ukraine: an R&D center and a service and development center for drones.

The company plans to double production this year. During the meeting, they discussed how to speed this up.

We strengthen our partners, help them at all stages. We are all interested in the same result — as much high-quality weapons as possible for the Ukrainian army. Thank you Quantum Systems for your courage and consistency in your work. We are working together to ensure that there are more and more such companies in Ukraine, — said the Minister for Strategic Industries German Smetanin.

More on the topic

Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Drones attacked Astrakhan GPP and Volgograd Refinery — video
Center for Countering Disinformation of Ukraine
Consequences of the attack on the refinery
Category
Events
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Watch: Drones attacked Afipsky refinery in Kuban
bavovna
Category
Events
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Drones attacked a refinery in the Saratov region of Russia
“Bavovna” in Russia on February 11 — first details

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?