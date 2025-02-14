Quantum Systems plans to scale drone production in Ukraine

German technology company Quantum Systems, which specializes in the development, design, and production of drones, plans to double production in Ukraine.

This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Strategic Industry.

Thus, on February 13, the agency's delegation held a working meeting with representatives of Quantum Systems at the Munich Security Conference.

The ministry recalled that Quantum Systems has already opened two enterprises in Ukraine: an R&D center and a service and development center for drones.

The company plans to double production this year. During the meeting, they discussed how to speed this up.