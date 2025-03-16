"Real progress." Trump assessed the progress of negotiations to end the war

US President Donald Trump's team has stated that in the coming weeks the world will see "real progress" on the issue of a peaceful settlement between Ukraine and Russia, which the White House has already managed to achieve.

Trump announced a significant change in the situation

The US President's special envoy, Steve Witkoff, made a statement on this matter.

Journalists asked him to assess the prospects for concluding an "agreement" to end the war in Ukraine.

According to the latter, Donald Trump is currently talking about "weeks" as a timeframe, "and I agree with him."

I really hope that we see real progress, which we have already made. I think everyone should focus on the progress that has been made since the inauguration of the President. Nobody expected this much progress. Steve Witkoff US President's Special Envoy on Russia

In addition, Witkoff officially confirmed that the American leader and the Russian dictator may have a phone conversation within the next week.

Trump's special envoy is known to have been to Russia and met with Vladimir Putin this week, where he discussed the US proposal for a 30-day ceasefire.