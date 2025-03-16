"Real progress." Trump assessed the progress of negotiations to end the war
Trump announced a significant change in the situation
Source:  CNN

US President Donald Trump's team has stated that in the coming weeks the world will see "real progress" on the issue of a peaceful settlement between Ukraine and Russia, which the White House has already managed to achieve.

Points of attention

  • The progress made since the inauguration of the President is highlighted, with unexpected advancements in negotiations.
  • US and Russia are aiming towards a peaceful settlement, showcasing positive developments in the ongoing peace talks.

The US President's special envoy, Steve Witkoff, made a statement on this matter.

Journalists asked him to assess the prospects for concluding an "agreement" to end the war in Ukraine.

According to the latter, Donald Trump is currently talking about "weeks" as a timeframe, "and I agree with him."

I really hope that we see real progress, which we have already made. I think everyone should focus on the progress that has been made since the inauguration of the President. Nobody expected this much progress.

Steve Witkoff

Steve Witkoff

US President's Special Envoy on Russia

In addition, Witkoff officially confirmed that the American leader and the Russian dictator may have a phone conversation within the next week.

Trump's special envoy is known to have been to Russia and met with Vladimir Putin this week, where he discussed the US proposal for a 30-day ceasefire.

Trump made a new statement on the ceasefire
Merkel is on Russia's side again
Britain announced a plan to deploy peacekeepers to Ukraine

