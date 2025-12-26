Referendum on Trump's "peace plan". Zelenskyy puts forward a condition to Putin

Ukraine is ready to hold a referendum on the US peace plan. But this will happen if Russia agrees to a 60-day ceasefire.

Zelenskyy puts forward a condition to Putin regarding a referendum on Trump's "peace plan"

The Ukrainian head of state drew attention to the fact that holding a referendum is associated with serious political, logistical, and security issues. Therefore, as Zelensky noted, a 60-day ceasefire for preparing and holding the vote "is the minimum."

The president also added that it is not yet clear to him whether Russia is ready to agree to Trump's plan at all.

I have some intelligence... But right now I'm at a point where I only want to believe the words of the leaders. Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine

Zelenskyy compared such a vote to the Brexit referendum in the United Kingdom — with active campaigning on both sides on an extremely complex issue, but at the same time on a much shorter timeframe and in a state at war.

He confirmed that US President's special representative Steve Witkoff and the US leader's son-in-law Jared Kushner are ready to visit Ukraine to explain the benefits of the deal. At the same time, he said, US President Donald Trump himself may have to come to present the arguments. Share

However, the Ukrainian head of state warned that if such a campaign takes place against the backdrop of ongoing Russian attacks, it will end badly. For all the talk of security guarantees and economic benefits, "people will see missiles."

The President pointed out that if people do not come to vote for security reasons, the result may appear illegitimate.