Reliable peace for Ukraine. Zelenskyy announced active negotiation work with partners

Ukraine is receiving a lot of support from partners in the new environment, when US President Donald Trump has set a deadline for Russia.

Zelenskyy announced active negotiation work with partners

This was announced by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy in an evening address.

Zelenskyy announced the results of intensive negotiations with partners to develop a common position for the sake of truly real peace for Ukraine.

And if everyone perceives opportunities and threats equally, then it will be possible to achieve a sustainable peace. There is already a lot of support, and this is support in the new conditions, when a deadline has been announced for Russia to cease fire. Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine

Zelenskyy noted that Russia is not making any concessions yet.

We see that the Russians are not paying attention to this — at least not yet. Today, there are more murders, Russian shelling. More than a hundred strike drones were launched against Ukraine on the night of this day, during the day there were air strikes, intensive assaults on the front, again air alerts in our cities and communities. Share

The president cited only one of Russia's war crimes to date.

In Kherson, a 13-year-old boy was injured by a completely deliberate drop from a Russian drone. He is being provided with assistance. That is, the Russian hunt for civilians in Kherson continues. This is a deliberate destruction of life. The Russian army was not given orders to stop. We are talking with partners for the sake of real steps. We had more than a dozen conversations with leaders and heads of government.

Zelenskyy thanked everyone in the world today who is helping Ukraine — helping to end the war.