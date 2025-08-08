Reliable peace for Ukraine. Zelenskyy announced active negotiation work with partners

Ukraine is receiving a lot of support from partners in the new environment, when US President Donald Trump has set a deadline for Russia.
Points of attention
- President Zelenskyy is actively engaging in negotiation work with global partners to establish a common position for reliable peace in Ukraine.
- Despite Russia's ongoing aggression, there is a joint effort to bring an end to the war and secure peace in Ukraine.
- The international community is providing significant support to Ukraine in the midst of escalating tensions, with a deadline set for Russia to cease fire.
Zelenskyy announced active negotiation work with partners
This was announced by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy in an evening address.
Zelenskyy announced the results of intensive negotiations with partners to develop a common position for the sake of truly real peace for Ukraine.
Zelenskyy noted that Russia is not making any concessions yet.
The president cited only one of Russia's war crimes to date.
In Kherson, a 13-year-old boy was injured by a completely deliberate drop from a Russian drone. He is being provided with assistance. That is, the Russian hunt for civilians in Kherson continues. This is a deliberate destruction of life. The Russian army was not given orders to stop. We are talking with partners for the sake of real steps. We had more than a dozen conversations with leaders and heads of government.
Zelenskyy thanked everyone in the world today who is helping Ukraine — helping to end the war.
