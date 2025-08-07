Zelenskyy described three formats of negotiations on ending the war against Russia

Ukraine has proposed three formats for future peace talks. They are to take place in the near future at the leadership level, and Kyiv expects determination and openness to dialogue from Moscow.
Points of attention
- President Zelenskyy has proposed three formats for future peace talks with Russia, emphasizing the need for determination and openness to dialogue from Moscow.
- Ukraine and Germany have aligned on common positions for ending the war and ensuring peace and security in Europe, highlighting the significance of dignified peace for the region's stability.
Ukraine offers three formats for peace talks
This was stated by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
According to him, the war is in Europe, and Ukraine is an integral part of Europe, because Kyiv is already in negotiations to join the European Union.
Therefore, Europe must be a participant in the relevant processes. We coordinated our positions with Germany. We agreed to talk with Friedrich.
Zelenskyy announced that security advisers will hold an online meeting today to coordinate the common views of Ukraine, Europe, and the United States.
He noted that Ukraine is not afraid of meetings and expects the same bold approach from the Russian side.
Time to end the war. Thank you to everyone who is helping!
More on the topic
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-