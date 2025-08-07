Zelenskyy described three formats of negotiations on ending the war against Russia
Zelenskyy described three formats of negotiations on ending the war against Russia

Ukraine has proposed three formats for future peace talks. They are to take place in the near future at the leadership level, and Kyiv expects determination and openness to dialogue from Moscow.

Ukraine offers three formats for peace talks

This was stated by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Spoke with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz. Ukraine and Germany equally see the need to end the war as soon as possible with a dignified peace, and the parameters of the end of this war will determine the security conditions for Europe for decades.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine

According to him, the war is in Europe, and Ukraine is an integral part of Europe, because Kyiv is already in negotiations to join the European Union.

Therefore, Europe must be a participant in the relevant processes. We coordinated our positions with Germany. We agreed to talk with Friedrich.

Zelenskyy announced that security advisers will hold an online meeting today to coordinate the common views of Ukraine, Europe, and the United States.

Also discussed yesterday were various potential formats for peace meetings at the leadership level in the near future: two bilateral formats, one trilateral.

He noted that Ukraine is not afraid of meetings and expects the same bold approach from the Russian side.

Time to end the war. Thank you to everyone who is helping!

