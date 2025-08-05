Zelensky and Trump held talks — first details
Category
Politics
Publication date

Zelensky and Trump held talks — first details

Volodymyr Zelenskyi
Zelenskyy and Trump's talks on August 5 - what is known
Читати українською

On August 5, Head of State Volodymyr Zelensky announced that he had held telephone talks with his American counterpart Donald Trump. According to the Ukrainian leader, the focus of their attention, as always, was on ending the war of aggression waged by Russia.

Points of attention

  • Zelensky informed Trump about the allocation of over a billion dollars by NATO countries for American weapons for Ukraine, showcasing international support.
  • The talks emphasized the importance of continued interaction with NATO countries and bilateral defense cooperation with America for the security of Ukraine.

Zelenskyy and Trump's talks on August 5 — what is known

As the President of Ukraine noted, he and the American leader coordinated positions and also exchanged assessments of the situation.

Zelensky told Trump that the Russians had increased the severity of the strikes.

President Trump is fully informed about the Russian strikes on Kyiv, on our other cities and communities. Of course, there was talk of sanctions against Russia. Their economy continues to decline, and that is why Moscow is so mindful of this perspective and President Trump's determination. This could change a lot.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine

In addition, the focus was on joint European solutions that will make it possible to strengthen Ukraine and its defense.

Zelensky drew Trump's attention to the fact that the Netherlands, Sweden, Norway, and Denmark have jointly allocated more than a billion dollars for American weapons that Ukraine will receive.

Thank you! This interaction with NATO countries will continue. We also talked about our bilateral defense interaction with America. The draft agreement on drones has already been prepared by the Ukrainian side, we are ready to discuss it in detail and conclude it. One of the strongest agreements can be. Thank you to every American heart that supports our defense of lives. Thank you, President Trump!

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Zelenskyy announced 5 important decisions to strengthen the army
Volodymyr Zelenskyi
Zelenskyy's 5 decisions to strengthen the Defense Forces of Ukraine
Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
"Public execution." Putin's henchman sentenced to 7 years in prison in Moldova
Putin's Hutsul henchman loses court case
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
"Putin will stop killing people." Trump reveals his new plan
What is Trump up to this time?

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?