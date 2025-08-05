Zelensky and Trump held talks — first details

On August 5, Head of State Volodymyr Zelensky announced that he had held telephone talks with his American counterpart Donald Trump. According to the Ukrainian leader, the focus of their attention, as always, was on ending the war of aggression waged by Russia.

Zelenskyy and Trump's talks on August 5 — what is known

As the President of Ukraine noted, he and the American leader coordinated positions and also exchanged assessments of the situation.

Zelensky told Trump that the Russians had increased the severity of the strikes.

President Trump is fully informed about the Russian strikes on Kyiv, on our other cities and communities. Of course, there was talk of sanctions against Russia. Their economy continues to decline, and that is why Moscow is so mindful of this perspective and President Trump's determination. This could change a lot. Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine

In addition, the focus was on joint European solutions that will make it possible to strengthen Ukraine and its defense.

Zelensky drew Trump's attention to the fact that the Netherlands, Sweden, Norway, and Denmark have jointly allocated more than a billion dollars for American weapons that Ukraine will receive.