Zelensky and Trump held talks — first details

On August 5, Head of State Volodymyr Zelensky announced that he had held telephone talks with his American counterpart Donald Trump. According to the Ukrainian leader, the focus of their attention, as always, was on ending the war of aggression waged by Russia.
Points of attention
- Zelensky informed Trump about the allocation of over a billion dollars by NATO countries for American weapons for Ukraine, showcasing international support.
- The talks emphasized the importance of continued interaction with NATO countries and bilateral defense cooperation with America for the security of Ukraine.
Zelenskyy and Trump's talks on August 5 — what is known
As the President of Ukraine noted, he and the American leader coordinated positions and also exchanged assessments of the situation.
Zelensky told Trump that the Russians had increased the severity of the strikes.
In addition, the focus was on joint European solutions that will make it possible to strengthen Ukraine and its defense.
Zelensky drew Trump's attention to the fact that the Netherlands, Sweden, Norway, and Denmark have jointly allocated more than a billion dollars for American weapons that Ukraine will receive.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-