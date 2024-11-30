According to Oleksandr Prokudin, the head of the Kherson OVA, consumers whose homes were recently restored may be excluded again in the region.

What is known about the situation with energy supply in the Kherson region

The latest Russian attack has caused a difficult situation in power grids. All services are working to stabilize the situation, Prokudin explains. Share

According to him, some areas where electricity was recently restored will be turned off again due to the need to balance the power system.

After the massive attack of the enemy on November 28, the most difficult situation with light was in Mykolaiv and Kherson regions. Residents of Kherson were warned that the city may be without electricity for several days. Water supply schedules were also introduced in Kherson.

According to the city authorities, as of the morning of November 30 in Kherson, more than 50 critical infrastructure facilities and up to 10,000 household consumers were energized.

What is known about the consequences of the latest attacks of the criminal army of the Russian Federation on Kherson

According to Roman Mrochka, head of the Kherson MBA, around 8:00 a.m., Russian invaders attacked the Dnipro district with a drone and hit a minibus.

A 73-year-old man received shrapnel injuries and leg amputation. Two men aged 52 and 49 in the suburbs were also wounded, both of them were wounded by landmines and shrapnel.

Two men, 46 and 52 years old, and a 50-year-old woman, who received a mine-explosive injury and contusion, also turned to doctors. In total, seven local residents were injured.

Russian occupiers dropped explosives from a drone on a 52-year-old woman from the suburbs of Kherson. She was hospitalized with a shrapnel and mine-explosive leg injury.

Around 11:15, the Russian military attacked one of the bus stops in the village of Antonivka. As a result of the shelling, a man and a woman died, another civilian was injured and hospitalized.

Around 12:00, the occupiers hit Kherson again, this time a 49-year-old man was injured.

Due to the attack, in particular, there is damage to the power system. All services are working to stabilize the situation. Because of this, there are limited problems with heating and water supply.