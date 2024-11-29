NEC "Ukrenergo" noted that as a result of a massive missile and drone attack by the criminal army of the Russian Federation on Ukraine on November 28, Kherson and the region, as well as Mykolaiv and part of the Mykolaiv region, remain without power.

What is known about the timing of the return of electricity in Mykolaiv and Kherson

Due to the consequences of the massive Russian missile and drone attack on the energy system of Ukraine last day, the city remains without power for the morning. Kherson, Kherson district and part of Mykolaiv region. Emergency and restoration work continues around the clock. By the end of the current day, energy companies plan to restore power to the disconnected subscribers in Kherson and Mykolaiv regions, Ukrenergo notes. Share

What is known about the probable terms of stabilization of the situation in the energy system of Ukraine

According to Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, it is not yet possible to name the exact terms of stabilization of the situation in the Ukrainian energy system after the 11th massive missile and drone attack by the criminal army of the Russian Federation on energy facilities in Ukraine.

Shmyhal emphasized that the Minister of Energy and the head of Ukrenergo should report to the public daily about the situation with electricity and provide a "full picture".

Shmyhal added that electricity will not be cut off to enterprises that provide about 60% of electricity needs on their own.