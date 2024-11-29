NEC "Ukrenergo" noted that as a result of a massive missile and drone attack by the criminal army of the Russian Federation on Ukraine on November 28, Kherson and the region, as well as Mykolaiv and part of the Mykolaiv region, remain without power.
Points of attention
- Ukrenergo predicts the return of electricity to Kherson and Mykolaiv by the end of the day following the recent missile and drone attack.
- Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal highlights the ongoing efforts to restore power and stabilize the energy system amidst the attacks.
- The government supports enterprises that can self-generate a significant portion of their electricity needs to ensure continuity.
- Efforts to restore power and overcome the attack's consequences are ongoing with round-the-clock work by power engineers, rescuers, and sappers.
- Emergency disconnections of consumers have been lifted in all regions, with enforced disconnection schedules now in place.
What is known about the timing of the return of electricity in Mykolaiv and Kherson
What is known about the probable terms of stabilization of the situation in the energy system of Ukraine
According to Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, it is not yet possible to name the exact terms of stabilization of the situation in the Ukrainian energy system after the 11th massive missile and drone attack by the criminal army of the Russian Federation on energy facilities in Ukraine.
Shmyhal emphasized that the Minister of Energy and the head of Ukrenergo should report to the public daily about the situation with electricity and provide a "full picture".
Shmyhal added that electricity will not be cut off to enterprises that provide about 60% of electricity needs on their own.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-