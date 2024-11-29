Ukrenergo forecasted the terms of the return of electricity in Mykolaiv and Kherson
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Ukrenergo forecasted the terms of the return of electricity in Mykolaiv and Kherson

Energy
Читати українською
Source:  Ukrenergo

NEC "Ukrenergo" noted that as a result of a massive missile and drone attack by the criminal army of the Russian Federation on Ukraine on November 28, Kherson and the region, as well as Mykolaiv and part of the Mykolaiv region, remain without power.

Points of attention

  • Ukrenergo predicts the return of electricity to Kherson and Mykolaiv by the end of the day following the recent missile and drone attack.
  • Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal highlights the ongoing efforts to restore power and stabilize the energy system amidst the attacks.
  • The government supports enterprises that can self-generate a significant portion of their electricity needs to ensure continuity.
  • Efforts to restore power and overcome the attack's consequences are ongoing with round-the-clock work by power engineers, rescuers, and sappers.
  • Emergency disconnections of consumers have been lifted in all regions, with enforced disconnection schedules now in place.

What is known about the timing of the return of electricity in Mykolaiv and Kherson

Due to the consequences of the massive Russian missile and drone attack on the energy system of Ukraine last day, the city remains without power for the morning. Kherson, Kherson district and part of Mykolaiv region. Emergency and restoration work continues around the clock. By the end of the current day, energy companies plan to restore power to the disconnected subscribers in Kherson and Mykolaiv regions, Ukrenergo notes.

What is known about the probable terms of stabilization of the situation in the energy system of Ukraine

According to Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, it is not yet possible to name the exact terms of stabilization of the situation in the Ukrainian energy system after the 11th massive missile and drone attack by the criminal army of the Russian Federation on energy facilities in Ukraine.

Shmyhal emphasized that the Minister of Energy and the head of Ukrenergo should report to the public daily about the situation with electricity and provide a "full picture".

Shmyhal added that electricity will not be cut off to enterprises that provide about 60% of electricity needs on their own.

It is important that the system has preserved and maintains its integrity. The work to overcome the consequences of the attack does not stop for a minute. Power engineers, rescuers, sappers work 24/7. Emergency disconnections of consumers have been canceled in all regions, but now disconnection schedules are being forcibly applied, the Prime Minister added.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Two people died in Kherson as a result of the Russian attack on a car
Roman Mrochko
Two people died in Kherson as a result of the Russian attack on a car
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russia attacked the Kherson region with artillery and drones — there were dead and wounded
Kherson Regional Prosecutor's Office
drone
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Kherson and Mykolaiv are completely without electricity. What is happening
Roman Mrochko
Energy

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?