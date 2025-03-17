Republicans want to officially recognize Trump critics as mentally ill — details of the bill

Five Republican senators from Minnesota are set to introduce legislation on March 17 that would classify "Trump Derangement Syndrome" (TDS), which they define as "acute paranoia" about Donald Trump's presidency, as a mental illness, according to government documents.

"Trump Derangement Syndrome": Republicans Submit Controversial Bill to the US Senate

Throughout his presidential campaign, Trump and his top communications advisers, including current White House press secretary Caroline Leavitt and communications director Stephen Cheng, repeatedly accused many critics of having “serious Trump disorder syndrome.” The phrase has also been used by Republican politicians and talk show hosts.

The bill, which aims to classify TDS as a mental illness, raises concerns about the politicization of mental health diagnoses, which could be used to mistreat, minimize other mental health problems, and suppress dissent and political expression.

The bill is scheduled to be introduced and read before the Minnesota Senate Committee on Health and Human Services on March 17. The text of the bill has been available online since March 13.

The five co-authors — state senators Glenn Grunhagen, Justin Eichhorn, Nathan Wesenberg, Steve Drazkowski and Eric Lucero — say TDS should be added to the definition of mental illness and included in the state's legal definition through amended statutes.

Republican lawmakers write that symptoms could include "a Trump-induced general hysteria that creates an inability to distinguish between legitimate policy disagreements and signs of mental pathology in the behavior of President Donald J. Trump."

Furthermore, they argue that these symptoms can manifest as intense verbal hostility toward Trump and “open acts of aggression and violence” toward supporters. Share

The co-authors say the term should be included in state laws regarding mental illness.

Democrats and others argue that TDS is not a legitimate condition and that no clinical evidence supports its existence. Instead, they say, it is a political label used to deflect criticism of the president. Some also point out that TDS could apply to ardent Trump supporters who defend him uncritically, regardless of the facts or consequences.

Ed Krassenstein, an anti-Trump influencer with 1 million followers on X, wrote on March 16:

Republicans in the Minnesota Senate just introduced a bill to classify “Trump Disorder” as a mental illness. Should Minnesota Democrats introduce a bill to classify “MAGA” as a cult? If you support the first bill but find the second offensive, then congratulations—you’re officially part of the problem. Share

Typically, a bill in the state Senate must go through committee, and then a vote is taken to either reject the bill or move it to the Senate.