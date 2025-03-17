Trump announced a conversation with Putin about Russia's war against Ukraine — when exactly

US President Donald Trump announced that he plans to hold a conversation with illegitimate Russian President Vladimir Putin on March 18 regarding ending the war in Ukraine, as well as territories and power plants.
Points of attention
- US President Donald Trump announced plans to discuss ending the war in Ukraine with Russian President Vladimir Putin on March 18.
- The conversation between Trump and Putin will also cover issues related to territories and power plants in the context of the conflict between Ukraine and Russia.
- Trump expressed optimism about the possibility of achieving peace, highlighting that discussions have already taken place between the two sides.
Trump will talk to Putin: when exactly
According to the head of the White House, a lot of work was done this weekend.
At the same time, the American president added that the issues of territories and power plants will be raised during the conversation with Putin.
We will talk about territories. We will talk about power plants. I think a lot of this is already being discussed by both sides — both Ukraine and Russia. We are already talking about this, about the division of certain assets.
More on the topic
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-