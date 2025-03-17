Trump announced a conversation with Putin about Russia's war against Ukraine — when exactly

US President Donald Trump announced that he plans to hold a conversation with illegitimate Russian President Vladimir Putin on March 18 regarding ending the war in Ukraine, as well as territories and power plants.

Trump will talk to Putin: when exactly

According to the head of the White House, a lot of work was done this weekend.

I will be speaking to President Putin on Tuesday. A lot of work was done over the weekend. We want to see if we can end this war. Maybe we can, maybe we can't, but I think we have a very good chance. Donald Trump President of the United States

At the same time, the American president added that the issues of territories and power plants will be raised during the conversation with Putin.