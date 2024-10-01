A naked statue of the candidate for the presidency of the USA, the Republican Donald Trump, is traveling around the cities of the USA, which has already caused outrage among representatives of his party.
Points of attention
- The naked statue of Trump, titled 'The Emperor Has No Balls,' is causing controversy and outrage among Republicans for its shock value.
- Republicans criticize the statue as being designed to shock rather than engage in meaningful dialogue, contrasting their focus on delivering important results.
- The giant nude statue, weighing about 2.7 tons and made of metal rebar and foam, has become a focal point for political commentary and debate.
- The installation, created by the group Indecline, aims to provoke discussions about the role of art in politics and the boundaries of political expression.
- The provocative art project has highlighted the differing priorities between Republicans, who emphasize tangible results, and Democrats, who are seen to prioritize shock value over substance.
What is known about the reaction of Republicans to the naked statue of Trump
Representatives of the Republican Party have already called the statue pathetic after it appeared near Las Vegas.
According to the representative of the anonymous author of the sculpture, the installation is called "Crooked and obscene".
#WATCH : Protestors erected a 43-foot naked statue of Donald Trump next to Kamala Harris rally in Las Vegas.#Trump #NudeTrumpStatue #NakedTrump #LasVegas #KamalaHarrisRally pic.twitter.com/qHi1XMDBKv— upuknews (@upuknews1) September 30, 2024
How much effort did the authors spend on creating a giant nude statue of Trump
It is noted that the giant statue of Trump was made of metal reinforcement, which was covered with foam, and weighs about 2.7 tons.
Breaking: A 43 foot tall Naked Trump Statue in Las Vegas titled "Cruel and Obscene" is revealed. The anonymous artist plans on touring the piece to all of the key swing states. A victory for contemporary art and small hands. Sources say MAGA absolute free speech advocates love… pic.twitter.com/ksZKDo2Mou— Chris Borkowski (@cborkowski) September 30, 2024
In 2016, five nude statues of Trump appeared in New York, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Cleveland and Seattle. The project was called "The Emperor Has No Balls", and it was created by a band called Indecline.
