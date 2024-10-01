A naked statue of the candidate for the presidency of the USA, the Republican Donald Trump, is traveling around the cities of the USA, which has already caused outrage among representatives of his party.

What is known about the reaction of Republicans to the naked statue of Trump

Representatives of the Republican Party have already called the statue pathetic after it appeared near Las Vegas.

As families travel through Las Vegas, they are forced to look at this offensive puppet designed to shock rather than engage in meaningful dialogue. President Trump and Republicans are focused on getting the big results — reducing inflation, securing our borders, creating jobs and securing a brighter future for all Americans — while Democrats, especially Kamala Harris, continue to prioritize shock value over substance, said the Republican Party. Share

According to the representative of the anonymous author of the sculpture, the installation is called "Crooked and obscene".

How much effort did the authors spend on creating a giant nude statue of Trump

It is noted that the giant statue of Trump was made of metal reinforcement, which was covered with foam, and weighs about 2.7 tons.

Breaking: A 43 foot tall Naked Trump Statue in Las Vegas titled "Cruel and Obscene" is revealed. The anonymous artist plans on touring the piece to all of the key swing states. A victory for contemporary art and small hands. Sources say MAGA absolute free speech advocates love… pic.twitter.com/ksZKDo2Mou — Chris Borkowski (@cborkowski) September 30, 2024