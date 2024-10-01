Republicans were outraged by a giant naked statue of Trump near Las Vegas ― video
Republicans were outraged by a giant naked statue of Trump near Las Vegas ― video

Nude statue of Donald Trump
Source:  Sky News

A naked statue of the candidate for the presidency of the USA, the Republican Donald Trump, is traveling around the cities of the USA, which has already caused outrage among representatives of his party.

Points of attention

  • The naked statue of Trump, titled 'The Emperor Has No Balls,' is causing controversy and outrage among Republicans for its shock value.
  • Republicans criticize the statue as being designed to shock rather than engage in meaningful dialogue, contrasting their focus on delivering important results.
  • The giant nude statue, weighing about 2.7 tons and made of metal rebar and foam, has become a focal point for political commentary and debate.
  • The installation, created by the group Indecline, aims to provoke discussions about the role of art in politics and the boundaries of political expression.
  • The provocative art project has highlighted the differing priorities between Republicans, who emphasize tangible results, and Democrats, who are seen to prioritize shock value over substance.

What is known about the reaction of Republicans to the naked statue of Trump

Representatives of the Republican Party have already called the statue pathetic after it appeared near Las Vegas.

As families travel through Las Vegas, they are forced to look at this offensive puppet designed to shock rather than engage in meaningful dialogue. President Trump and Republicans are focused on getting the big results — reducing inflation, securing our borders, creating jobs and securing a brighter future for all Americans — while Democrats, especially Kamala Harris, continue to prioritize shock value over substance, said the Republican Party.

According to the representative of the anonymous author of the sculpture, the installation is called "Crooked and obscene".

How much effort did the authors spend on creating a giant nude statue of Trump

It is noted that the giant statue of Trump was made of metal reinforcement, which was covered with foam, and weighs about 2.7 tons.

In 2016, five nude statues of Trump appeared in New York, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Cleveland and Seattle. The project was called "The Emperor Has No Balls", and it was created by a band called Indecline.

