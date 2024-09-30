On the conviction of representatives of the campaign headquarters of the candidate for the presidency of the United States, Kamala Harris, the team of her opponent, the Republican Donald Trump, is already preparing grounds for contesting the election.
Points of attention
- The Republican team led by Donald Trump is actively preparing to contest the results of the US presidential election by petitioning courts and imposing restrictions on voting access.
- Efforts to undermine faith in the system and create distrust in the electoral process are seen as a part of the Republican strategy to achieve their goals through legal procedures.
- In Arizona, Michigan, Nevada, and Pennsylvania, Republicans are making attempts to limit the voting process through legal actions, such as blocking voter registration, restricting mobile voting locations, and imposing stricter rules on voting by mail.
- The Republican National Committee is involved in over 120 lawsuits in 26 states as part of their strategy to challenge election results, aiming to sow distrust and undermine democracy.
- Experts view these actions as an attempt to undermine democracy and use legal procedures to contest election results, potentially leading to a scenario of shouting 'everything is not fair' if they lose.
What is known about the preparations of the Republicans to contest the results of the presidential elections in the USA
In particular, Republicans close to Trump are applying to courts in various states to impose a series of restrictions on voting admission to allegedly prevent fraud.
At the same time, representatives of the Democratic Party turn to the courts with requests to ensure broad access of voters to the voting process.
In particular, in Arizona, a group of lawyers created by Donald Trump's advisor Stephen Miller is promoting a legal initiative to allow judges to overturn election results in the event of errors or violations by local government officials.
Thus, a lawsuit by the conservative human rights group America First Legal Foundation is asking the court to grant the authority to cancel the election results and order new voting rounds in two Arizona counties.
These are counties where the Democratic candidate, Vice President Kamala Harris, is ahead of Trump in polls by a narrow margin.
What is known about Republican attempts to limit the voting process in other states
In Michigan, Republicans have sued to block state agencies from accessing voter registration.
Trump is being asked to limit the use of mobile voting locations, such as vans, and to introduce stricter rules for verifying mail-in ballots.
In Nevada, Trump aides are trying to find and remove from the voter rolls, allegedly ineligible voters and foreign nationals, even though the deadline for systematic checks of voter rolls before the election has passed.
In Pennsylvania, Republicans are trying to impose stricter rules on voting by mail and limit the ability of voters to correct errors on their ballots. Republicans scored a victory on Sept. 13 when the state's highest court ruled that mail-in ballots with incorrect dates would not be counted.
The Republican National Committee said it is involved in more than 120 lawsuits in 26 states. According to experts, this strategy is aimed at undermining faith in the system.
More on the topic
