On the conviction of representatives of the campaign headquarters of the candidate for the presidency of the United States, Kamala Harris, the team of her opponent, the Republican Donald Trump, is already preparing grounds for contesting the election.

What is known about the preparations of the Republicans to contest the results of the presidential elections in the USA

In particular, Republicans close to Trump are applying to courts in various states to impose a series of restrictions on voting admission to allegedly prevent fraud.

At the same time, representatives of the Democratic Party turn to the courts with requests to ensure broad access of voters to the voting process.

Donald Trump

In particular, in Arizona, a group of lawyers created by Donald Trump's advisor Stephen Miller is promoting a legal initiative to allow judges to overturn election results in the event of errors or violations by local government officials.

Thus, a lawsuit by the conservative human rights group America First Legal Foundation is asking the court to grant the authority to cancel the election results and order new voting rounds in two Arizona counties.

These are counties where the Democratic candidate, Vice President Kamala Harris, is ahead of Trump in polls by a narrow margin.

What is known about Republican attempts to limit the voting process in other states

In Michigan, Republicans have sued to block state agencies from accessing voter registration.

Trump is being asked to limit the use of mobile voting locations, such as vans, and to introduce stricter rules for verifying mail-in ballots.

In Nevada, Trump aides are trying to find and remove from the voter rolls, allegedly ineligible voters and foreign nationals, even though the deadline for systematic checks of voter rolls before the election has passed.

In Pennsylvania, Republicans are trying to impose stricter rules on voting by mail and limit the ability of voters to correct errors on their ballots. Republicans scored a victory on Sept. 13 when the state's highest court ruled that mail-in ballots with incorrect dates would not be counted.

The Republican National Committee said it is involved in more than 120 lawsuits in 26 states. According to experts, this strategy is aimed at undermining faith in the system.