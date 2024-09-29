Trump's henchman criticized Zelensky a day after their meeting with the ex-president
Source:  The New York Times

Ohio Senator JD Vance, a key ally of Donald Trump in the election, criticized Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky the day after he met with Trump.

Points of attention

  • Trump aide JD Vance criticized Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky a day after their meeting.
  • Vance criticized Zelenskyi for visiting a munitions factory in the company of a Democratic politician.
  • Vance also previously emphasized the "importance of peace talks" and the need in Ukraine for a negotiator respected by Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

What JD Vance said about Zelensky

During a speech in Newtown, Pennsylvania, Vance criticized Zelensky for visiting a Scranton munitions factory with state Gov. Josh Shapiro, a Democrat.

He came to support the pre-election campaign of the Democratic leadership. We spent 200 billion dollars on Ukraine. Do you know what I would expect from Zelensky? That he would come and thank the people of Pennsylvania and others.

It will be recalled that during the visit, Zelensky thanked the USA for its help and noted that the work of the plant in Scranton "saved millions of Ukrainians." In his social networks, the president also emphasized that in such places you can feel how the democratic world is able to win.

JD Vance spoke again about negotiations with Putin

As Donald Trump's henchman notes, "you need to believe in peace and you need to bring peace to this region of the world."

In addition, the odious politician began to lie that the Armed Forces of Ukraine lack soldiers who can fight."

JD Vance also repeated Donald Trump's thesis that Russia would never have launched an invasion of Ukraine if he had been president.

And if you want to bring peace to this region, you need a negotiator that Vladimir Putin respects. Is there anyone like that here? We're obviously a biased crowd right now, but does anyone here think that Vladimir Putin respects Kamala Harris? She is afraid of all of you. And she definitely won't be able to sit down in the audience with Vladimir Putin and promote an acceptable peace, Vance said.

