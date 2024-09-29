Trump started threatening Google. What is the reason?
Category
Politics
Publication date

Trump started threatening Google. What is the reason?

Donald Trump
Читати українською
Source:  online.ua

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump is threatening to punish Google for allegedly promoting false negative stories about him.

Points of attention

  • Donald Trump is threatening to punish Google for allegedly promoting false negative stories about him, accusing the tech giant of spreading fake news.
  • Trump's conflicts with social networks, particularly Twitter, have escalated due to the spread of misinformation and censorship accusations.
  • After his Twitter account was suspended, Trump launched his own social network, TruthSocial, and initiated legal actions against Twitter, raising concerns about free speech online.
  • The conflict between Trump and tech companies like Google and Twitter raises important questions about the manipulation of information, interference in elections, and the boundaries of free speech in the digital age.
  • The ongoing disputes highlight the complex relationship between political figures, large tech corporations, and the regulation of online platforms in the realm of information dissemination.

What is known about Trump's conflict with Google

It was found that Google illegally used a system to detect and display only bad stories about Donald Trump, which were invented specifically for this purpose, while at the same time showing only good stories about comrade Kamala Harris. This is an illegal activity, Trump said on his own TruthSocial social network.

In particular, the ex-president and Republican presidential candidate noted that the US Ministry of Justice should prosecute those responsible for the alleged "interference in the elections".

Trump threatens Google and accuses of promoting fakes against him
Donald Trump

If not, and in accordance with the laws of our country, I will demand that they be prosecuted to the fullest extent when I win the election and become President of the United States! Trump threatened.

A representative of Google in a comment to The New York Times denied that the company manipulated the results of search results in favor of one of the candidates.

The websites of both campaigns constantly appear at the top of the search for relevant and common search queries, — emphasized the representative of Google.

What is known about Trump's constant conflicts with social networks

Trump already had a conflict with the leadership of the Twitter network before it became owned by billionaire Elon Musk and changed its name to X.

In 2020, when Trump was still president, he often made controversial statements on the topic of COVID-19 and on political topics, which led Twitter to flag his posts as containing misinformation.

After the storming of the US Capitol on January 6, 2021, Twitter permanently blocked Trump's account, saying that his posts could incite further violence.

Trump has accused the platform of censorship and bias against conservatives, saying it infringes on free speech. In response, he launched his own social network, TruthSocial, and filed lawsuits against Twitter.

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Zelensky and Trump started the meeting in New York. What is known
Zelensky and Trump
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Borrell responded harshly to Trump's rebuke of Ukraine
Trump once again angered the EU authorities
Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Trump's henchman criticized Zelensky a day after their meeting with the ex-president
Trump's henchman criticized Zelensky a day after their meeting with the ex-president

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?