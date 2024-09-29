Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump is threatening to punish Google for allegedly promoting false negative stories about him.

What is known about Trump's conflict with Google

It was found that Google illegally used a system to detect and display only bad stories about Donald Trump, which were invented specifically for this purpose, while at the same time showing only good stories about comrade Kamala Harris. This is an illegal activity, Trump said on his own TruthSocial social network. Share

In particular, the ex-president and Republican presidential candidate noted that the US Ministry of Justice should prosecute those responsible for the alleged "interference in the elections".

Donald Trump

If not, and in accordance with the laws of our country, I will demand that they be prosecuted to the fullest extent when I win the election and become President of the United States! Trump threatened. Share

A representative of Google in a comment to The New York Times denied that the company manipulated the results of search results in favor of one of the candidates.

The websites of both campaigns constantly appear at the top of the search for relevant and common search queries, — emphasized the representative of Google. Share

What is known about Trump's constant conflicts with social networks

Trump already had a conflict with the leadership of the Twitter network before it became owned by billionaire Elon Musk and changed its name to X.

In 2020, when Trump was still president, he often made controversial statements on the topic of COVID-19 and on political topics, which led Twitter to flag his posts as containing misinformation.

After the storming of the US Capitol on January 6, 2021, Twitter permanently blocked Trump's account, saying that his posts could incite further violence.

Trump has accused the platform of censorship and bias against conservatives, saying it infringes on free speech. In response, he launched his own social network, TruthSocial, and filed lawsuits against Twitter.