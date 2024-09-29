Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump is threatening to punish Google for allegedly promoting false negative stories about him.
Points of attention
- Donald Trump is threatening to punish Google for allegedly promoting false negative stories about him, accusing the tech giant of spreading fake news.
- Trump's conflicts with social networks, particularly Twitter, have escalated due to the spread of misinformation and censorship accusations.
- After his Twitter account was suspended, Trump launched his own social network, TruthSocial, and initiated legal actions against Twitter, raising concerns about free speech online.
- The conflict between Trump and tech companies like Google and Twitter raises important questions about the manipulation of information, interference in elections, and the boundaries of free speech in the digital age.
- The ongoing disputes highlight the complex relationship between political figures, large tech corporations, and the regulation of online platforms in the realm of information dissemination.
What is known about Trump's conflict with Google
In particular, the ex-president and Republican presidential candidate noted that the US Ministry of Justice should prosecute those responsible for the alleged "interference in the elections".
A representative of Google in a comment to The New York Times denied that the company manipulated the results of search results in favor of one of the candidates.
What is known about Trump's constant conflicts with social networks
Trump already had a conflict with the leadership of the Twitter network before it became owned by billionaire Elon Musk and changed its name to X.
In 2020, when Trump was still president, he often made controversial statements on the topic of COVID-19 and on political topics, which led Twitter to flag his posts as containing misinformation.
After the storming of the US Capitol on January 6, 2021, Twitter permanently blocked Trump's account, saying that his posts could incite further violence.
Trump has accused the platform of censorship and bias against conservatives, saying it infringes on free speech. In response, he launched his own social network, TruthSocial, and filed lawsuits against Twitter.
More on the topic
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-