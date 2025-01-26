Rescue operation completed in Zaporizhia after Russian missile strike

The body of a man killed in Russian shelling has been found under rubble in Zaporizhia. Search and rescue operations continued for nine days after the attack, which took place on January 18.

The body of another person killed in a hit-and-run was recovered in Zaporizhia

According to the State Emergency Service of Zaporizhia region, on January 26, rescuers discovered and unblocked the body of a 27-year-old man who became a victim of Russian terror.

Search and rescue operations lasted nine days.

As a result of the enemy attack on the city on January 18, two people were killed and 12 others were injured. A dog team from the Interregional Rapid Response Center of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine from the city of Romny was involved in the search operations.

In total, 178 rescuers and 40 pieces of equipment participated in the rescue operations over nine days.

What is known about the Russian strike on Zaporizhia?

On the night of January 23, Russia attacked Zaporizhia with ballistic missiles. The attack resulted in one death and injuries, including an infant.

According to the head of the OVA Ivan Fedorov, at least four explosions were heard in the city this morning. In particular, four Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles were launched at Zaporizhia.

Initially, 16 people were reported injured. Later, the total number of injured people increased to 25.