Rescue operation completed in Zaporizhia after Russian missile strike

The body of a man killed in Russian shelling has been found under rubble in Zaporizhia. Search and rescue operations continued for nine days after the attack, which took place on January 18.
Points of attention
- Bodies of those killed in a Russian missile strike were found under the rubble in Zaporizhia, and the search lasted nine days.
- Rescuers discovered and unblocked the body of a 27-year-old man who became a victim of Russian terror.
- 178 rescuers and 40 pieces of equipment were involved in the search operations.
- On the night of January 23, Russia attacked Zaporizhia with ballistic missiles, there was one death and one injury, including an infant.
- Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missile launches resulted in 25 injuries and 2 deaths.
The body of another person killed in a hit-and-run was recovered in Zaporizhia
According to the State Emergency Service of Zaporizhia region, on January 26, rescuers discovered and unblocked the body of a 27-year-old man who became a victim of Russian terror.
Search and rescue operations lasted nine days.
As a result of the enemy attack on the city on January 18, two people were killed and 12 others were injured. A dog team from the Interregional Rapid Response Center of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine from the city of Romny was involved in the search operations.
In total, 178 rescuers and 40 pieces of equipment participated in the rescue operations over nine days.
What is known about the Russian strike on Zaporizhia?
On the night of January 23, Russia attacked Zaporizhia with ballistic missiles. The attack resulted in one death and injuries, including an infant.
According to the head of the OVA Ivan Fedorov, at least four explosions were heard in the city this morning. In particular, four Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles were launched at Zaporizhia.
Initially, 16 people were reported injured. Later, the total number of injured people increased to 25.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-