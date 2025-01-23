Russian strike on Zaporizhia — number of casualties continues to grow
Ukraine
Russian strike on Zaporizhia — number of casualties continues to grow

Ivan Fedorov
Zaporizhia
The number of victims of the Russian shelling of Zaporizhia on the night of January 23 increased to 51 as of 3:33 p.m.

  • The number of casualties from the Russian strike on Zaporizhia has tragically increased to 51 individuals, with significant damages reported in the area.
  • Russian troops launched four Iskander-M/KN-23 missiles at Zaporizhia, resulting in multiple explosions and widespread destruction, including damage to an energy facility and numerous houses.
  • Medical assistance is being provided to the injured, with 22 individuals currently hospitalized and the rest receiving outpatient care.
  • The severity of the attack is underscored by the discovery of a man's body under the rubble, highlighting the devastating impact on the local community.
  • Authorities continue to investigate the incident and support those affected by the Russian aggression in Zaporizhia.

51 injured in Zaporizhia as a result of Russian strike

This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia OVA Ivan Fedorov.

The number of people injured as a result of enemy shelling of Zaporizhia has increased to 51. People continue to seek medical help.

There are currently 22 people in hospitals in the regional center. The rest are being treated on an outpatient basis.

Zaporizhia pisses off Russian attack

As reported, at 4 a.m., Russian troops struck Zaporizhia with four missiles. The enemy hit an energy facility, destroyed a house, and damaged thirty more.

Zaporizhia after the Russian strike

A man's body was found under the rubble of a house. There were reports of 46 injured.

What is known about the Russian strike on Zaporizhia?

On the night of January 23, Russia attacked Zaporizhia with ballistic missiles. The attack resulted in one death and injuries, including an infant.

According to the head of the OVA Ivan Fedorov, at least four explosions were heard in the city this morning. In particular, four Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles were launched at Zaporizhia.

Initially, 16 people were reported injured. Later, the total number of injured people increased to 25.

