Russian strike on Zaporizhia — number of casualties continues to grow

The number of victims of the Russian shelling of Zaporizhia on the night of January 23 increased to 51 as of 3:33 p.m.

This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia OVA Ivan Fedorov.

The number of people injured as a result of enemy shelling of Zaporizhia has increased to 51. People continue to seek medical help.

There are currently 22 people in hospitals in the regional center. The rest are being treated on an outpatient basis.

As reported, at 4 a.m., Russian troops struck Zaporizhia with four missiles. The enemy hit an energy facility, destroyed a house, and damaged thirty more.

A man's body was found under the rubble of a house. There were reports of 46 injured.

What is known about the Russian strike on Zaporizhia?

On the night of January 23, Russia attacked Zaporizhia with ballistic missiles. The attack resulted in one death and injuries, including an infant.

According to the head of the OVA Ivan Fedorov, at least four explosions were heard in the city this morning. In particular, four Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles were launched at Zaporizhia.

Initially, 16 people were reported injured. Later, the total number of injured people increased to 25.