Rescuer-climber Oleksandr Pytaychuk died while performing emergency rescue work
State Emergency Service
The family of the State Emergency Service is experiencing a tragic loss
The Head of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, Andriy Danyk, officially confirmed that on January 25, Oleksandr Pytaychuk died while performing emergency rescue work at one of the energy facilities in Kyiv.

  • The tragic death of Oleksandr Pytaychuk serves as a poignant reminder of the sacrifices and responsibilities that rescuers bear every day to protect others.
  • Our thoughts and condolences go out to the family, loved ones, and colleagues of Oleksandr Pytaychuk, who will be remembered for his courage, sincerity, and purposeful dedication to his duty.

What is important to understand is that Oleksandr Pytaychuk is a rescuer-climber of the Main Mobile Rescue Center for Rapid Response of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.

We lost a man who was not just doing his duty. He worked between the chaos and the normal life of the townspeople, so that there would be light and warmth in the houses, and for the people of Kyiv — hope that everything would be fine. He was only 31 years old. Brave. Courageous. Sincere. Purposeful. A man about whom friends, family and colleagues say only kind and warm words.

Andriy Danyk

Andriy Danyk

Head of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine

According to Danyk, Ukrainians have no right to forget that behind every light turned on in an apartment is the work of people like Oleksandr.

This is about hard, risky work in smoke, at heights, in the air and underwater, under the threat of repeated attacks, at the limits of human capabilities.

They go where the danger has not yet passed to protect others. This is a painful reminder of the price of service and the responsibility that rescuers bear every day. On behalf of the entire service, I express my sincere condolences to the family, loved ones and brothers of the deceased, — added the head of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.

Photo: facebook.com/DSNS.GOV.UA

