Rescuer-climber Oleksandr Pytaychuk died while performing emergency rescue work

The Head of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, Andriy Danyk, officially confirmed that on January 25, Oleksandr Pytaychuk died while performing emergency rescue work at one of the energy facilities in Kyiv.
Points of attention
- The tragic death of Oleksandr Pytaychuk serves as a poignant reminder of the sacrifices and responsibilities that rescuers bear every day to protect others.
- Our thoughts and condolences go out to the family, loved ones, and colleagues of Oleksandr Pytaychuk, who will be remembered for his courage, sincerity, and purposeful dedication to his duty.
The family of the State Emergency Service is experiencing a tragic loss
What is important to understand is that Oleksandr Pytaychuk is a rescuer-climber of the Main Mobile Rescue Center for Rapid Response of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.
According to Danyk, Ukrainians have no right to forget that behind every light turned on in an apartment is the work of people like Oleksandr.
This is about hard, risky work in smoke, at heights, in the air and underwater, under the threat of repeated attacks, at the limits of human capabilities.
