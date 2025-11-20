Rescuers worked all night — Zelenskyy on the search for missing people in Ternopil

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported on the current situation in Ternopil, where search and rescue operations continue after a Russian missile strike on high-rise buildings.
Points of attention
- President Zelenskyy provides updates on the search and rescue operations in Ternopil after a Russian missile strike on high-rise buildings.
- 22 individuals are currently missing in Ternopil, with over 230 rescuers from nine regions of Ukraine actively involved in the search efforts.
- Challenges persist in the operations due to severe destruction and fragmentation of structures, requiring manual work in certain areas.
Zelenskyy: 22 people are wanted in Ternopil
Rescuers from all over Ukraine worked in Ternopil all night, and search and rescue operations are still ongoing.
Zelenskyy thanked everyone who is currently working to eliminate the emergency situation in Ternopil.
I thank all our people who work on the spot almost 24/7. Rescuers, medics, police officers — thank each and every one. It is extremely important that in such difficult days, despite all the attacks by Russia, all the terror, our people always know that they can count on rescue and help.
We will remind you that as a result of a Russian missile strike on houses in Ternopil on November 19, 26 citizens were killed and almost 100 people were injured.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-