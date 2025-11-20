Rescuers worked all night — Zelenskyy on the search for missing people in Ternopil

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported on the current situation in Ternopil, where search and rescue operations continue after a Russian missile strike on high-rise buildings.

Zelenskyy: 22 people are wanted in Ternopil

Rescuers from all over Ukraine worked in Ternopil all night, and search and rescue operations are still ongoing.

The whereabouts of 22 people are unknown — the search for them continues. More than 230 rescuers from nine regions of Ukraine are involved in the work. In some areas, work can only be done manually due to severe destruction and fragmentation of structures. This complicates the search. As of now, 26 people are known to have died, including three children. My condolences to their families and loved ones. Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine

Zelenskyy thanked everyone who is currently working to eliminate the emergency situation in Ternopil.

I thank all our people who work on the spot almost 24/7. Rescuers, medics, police officers — thank each and every one. It is extremely important that in such difficult days, despite all the attacks by Russia, all the terror, our people always know that they can count on rescue and help.

We will remind you that as a result of a Russian missile strike on houses in Ternopil on November 19, 26 citizens were killed and almost 100 people were injured.