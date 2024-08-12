Dmytro Rogozin, the former head of Roscosmos and now a representative of the Russian Federation Council, began to cynically threaten Ukraine in case of attempts to return the Zaporizhia NPP occupied by Russia.

Rogozin, in hysterics, threatened Ukraine with destruction in the event of attempts to return the ZNPP

In particular, Rogozin cynically called on the Ukrainian military not to attempt to return the Russian-occupied ZANEP.

I want to once again appeal to the adversary regarding the Zaporizhzhia NPP: don't come here. Don't even try. Neither by helicopter landing, nor by pontoon crossings, nor by speedboats from Zaporizhzhia down to storm the ZNPP. No need. They are waiting for you here and will destroy you, - said this Kremlin puppet.

What is known about the provocation with the fire at the ZNPP by the Russian occupiers

According to Dmytro Orlov, the mayor of Energodar, occupied by Russia in the Zaporizhzhia region, the fire on the territory of the ZNPP in the evening of August 11 was a provocation by the military of the criminal army of the Russian Federation.

Orlov noted that the Russian occupiers resorted to yet another cynical attempt to discredit the Ukrainian military.

The mayor of Energodar, which is occupied by Russia, emphasized that the fire in the cooling tower, which was used for additional cooling of the ZANP reactors, was started by the Russian occupiers at a time when the reactors themselves have been in a state of cold shutdown for quite some time.

Now, since all the blocks are in a cold state, they do not work at all, there is nothing to burn there at all. If the occupiers did not put something there that could burn. There are exclusively metal structures and reinforced concrete. That's why there was nothing to do physically there, - explains Orlov.

Orlov does not rule out that in this way, "the occupiers are once again trying to blame the Ukrainian military for the attacks on the nuclear power plant."