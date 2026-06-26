Romania has introduced the Merops anti-drone system

The Merops anti-drone system, provided to Romania by the United States as part of a bilateral strategic partnership, has been put into operation and integrated into the defense system of the Romanian Armed Forces.

Merops anti-drone system launched in Romania

This is stated in a statement by the Romanian Ministry of Defense.

Before being put into operation, the system underwent the necessary stages of testing, evaluation, and operational verification. Share

The General Staff of Defense is constantly improving the airspace surveillance and defense system in order to strengthen the response capacity and increase the level of protection of the population.

Merops is a modern technological solution based on artificial intelligence algorithms, designed to detect, track and neutralize small air targets moving at low altitudes.

The implementation of this system contributes to strengthening the capabilities of the Romanian Armed Forces to detect and counter threats posed by unmanned aerial vehicles, complementing the measures already taken to protect national airspace.

As a reminder, on the morning of June 5, people were evacuated from the port of Constanta in Romania after a naval drone exploded there. No one was injured in the incident. Share

The Romanian Ministry of Defense indicated that naval drones of this type are used during the Russian-Ukrainian war.