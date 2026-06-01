Romanian experts confirm that a high-rise building in Galati was attacked by a Russian drone "Geran-2"

The final technical report by Romanian experts confirmed that the drone that crashed into a residential building in the city of Galati, Romania, on the night of May 29 was a Russian Geran-2 drone.
Points of attention
- Romanian experts have confirmed that a Russian Geran-2 drone was responsible for the attack on a high-rise building in Galati, Romania.
- The technical report revealed compelling evidence linking the drone to Russia through electronic components and structural elements.
Romania confirms attack by Russian Geran-2 drone on house in Galati
This was announced by Romanian President Nicos Dan.
In addition, the analysis showed a coincidence of production markings, materials used, and fuel.
The fact that such a device hit a residential building in Romania, causing injuries to people and material damage, is of exceptional seriousness, and Russia is solely responsible for this.
He also added that the results of the investigation will be shared with Romania's allies and the competent structures of NATO and the European Union.
Drona prǎbușitǎ joi noapte la Galați este Geran-2, de proveniențǎ ruseascǎ. Aceasta este concluzia fǎrǎ dubiu a raportului tehnic finalizat de specialiștii statului român.— Nicușor Dan (@NicusorDanRO) May 31, 2026
Ancheta a stabilit acest lucru pe baza unui ansamblu consistent de probe tehnice.
Pe fragmentele… pic.twitter.com/0ICBAEpSF6
On the night of May 29, a drone crashed into a high-rise apartment building in the eastern Romanian city of Galati, near the border with Ukraine. The incident injured a 14-year-old boy and a woman, who is in serious condition.
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