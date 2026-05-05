Romania's pro-European government resigns

On May 5, the Romanian parliament announced a vote of no confidence in the pro-European government of Ilie Bolojan. It is worth noting that seven members of the Social Democratic Party left it the day before.

Resignation of the Romanian government — what is known

According to journalists, the joint plenary session of the Chamber of Deputies and the Senate started at 11:00.

The main goal is to discuss and vote on a vote of no confidence in the government.

As it became known at 2:00 p.m., 281 deputies voted for the resignation of the cabinet of ministers of Iliye Bolozhan, 4 voted against, and 3 ballots were canceled.

What is important to understand is that 233 votes were enough for resignation.

Considering the fact that the constitutional requirement for a majority vote to pass a decision was met, this makes this vote of no confidence the largest in the history of the Romanian Parliament.

According to journalists, Iliye Bolozhan has already left the parliament and returned to the government building.

As mentioned earlier, Romania has been plunged into a political crisis following the split in the ruling coalition.