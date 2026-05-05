Romania's pro-European government resigns
Category
World
Publication date

Romania's pro-European government resigns

Resignation of the Romanian government - what is known
Читати українською
Source:  Digi24

On May 5, the Romanian parliament announced a vote of no confidence in the pro-European government of Ilie Bolojan. It is worth noting that seven members of the Social Democratic Party left it the day before.

Points of attention

  • The split in the ruling coalition and the withdrawal of support by the Social Democratic Party endangered the government's stability.
  • The resignation of the government of Ilie Bolojan has significant implications for Romania's political future and the direction of its leadership.

Resignation of the Romanian government — what is known

According to journalists, the joint plenary session of the Chamber of Deputies and the Senate started at 11:00.

The main goal is to discuss and vote on a vote of no confidence in the government.

As it became known at 2:00 p.m., 281 deputies voted for the resignation of the cabinet of ministers of Iliye Bolozhan, 4 voted against, and 3 ballots were canceled.

What is important to understand is that 233 votes were enough for resignation.

Considering the fact that the constitutional requirement for a majority vote to pass a decision was met, this makes this vote of no confidence the largest in the history of the Romanian Parliament.

According to journalists, Iliye Bolozhan has already left the parliament and returned to the government building.

As mentioned earlier, Romania has been plunged into a political crisis following the split in the ruling coalition.

The pro-European government of Ilieu Bolozean was in danger of collapse after the Social Democratic Party of Romania voted on April 20 to withdraw its support for the prime minister and called on him to resign.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Zelenskyy showed launches of F-5 Flamingo at military targets in Cheboksary
Volodymyr Zelenskyi
F-5 Flamingo missiles successfully weaken the Russian army
Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Watch: Macron conquers Armenia with French chanson
Macron demonstrated another of his talents
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Trump called Ukraine the best US ally in Europe
Trump made new statements about Zelensky and Ukraine

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?