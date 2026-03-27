Rubio refutes Zelensky's statement on US security guarantees in exchange for Donbas
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Politics
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Rubio refutes Zelensky's statement on US security guarantees in exchange for Donbas

Rubio
Читати українською
Source:  Ukrinform

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio denied the words of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky regarding security guarantees in exchange for the withdrawal of the Armed Forces of Ukraine from the territory of Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

Points of attention

  • US Secretary of State Marco Rubio denies Ukrainian President Zelensky's statement regarding security guarantees in exchange for troop withdrawal from Donbas.
  • Rubio emphasizes that security guarantees are contingent upon the end of the war in Donbas, contradicting Zelensky's claims.

Rubio refutes Zelensky's statement on security guarantees and Donbas

He stated this during a press conference.

Rubio assured that Zelensky was told something completely different. According to him, the point was that the security guarantees "will not take effect until the war is over."

He also added that security guarantees are troops ready to intervene and provide security.

But it wasn't related to the condition "if only he gives up the territory." I don't know why he says such things.

Marco Rubio

Marco Rubio

US Secretary of State

Earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the United States is offering Kyiv its security guarantees in exchange for the withdrawal of Ukrainian troops from the unoccupied parts of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

According to the negotiating team that returned from the United States, there is currently no real movement towards peace from Russia.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy previously stated that Ukrainian troops will not withdraw from Donbas and will not leave the 200,000 Ukrainians living there.

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