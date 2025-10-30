Russia again attacked Ukrainian thermal power plants — what is known
Russia again attacked Ukrainian thermal power plants — what is known

On the night of October 30, Russia again attacked DTEK thermal power plants in various regions of Ukraine.

  • Russia has carried out a third massive attack on Ukrainian thermal power plants, causing serious damage to equipment, fires, and disruptions to heat and water supply in cities.
  • DTEK thermal power plants have been fired upon over 210 times since the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion, affecting energy, railway, and residential infrastructure facilities.
  • The city of Ladyzhyn in Vinnytsia was left without heat and water due to the recent shelling, prompting authorities to implement alternative heat and water supply systems and assess damages for necessary relocations.

Russia attacked 4 Ukrainian thermal power plants: what are the consequences?

The TPP equipment has been seriously damaged. We are working to eliminate the consequences, DTEK said.

This is the third massive attack on the company's thermal power plants in October.

In total, since the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion, DTEK thermal power plants have been fired upon more than 210 times.

It is known that today energy, railway, and residential infrastructure facilities were under fire.

Yes, the occupiers attacked the Dobrotvirska, Burshtynska, Kaluska, and Ladyzhynska TPPs.

In Vinnytsia Oblast, Ladyzhyn was left without heat and water as a result of Russian shelling, and the city is preparing to launch an alternative heat and water supply system. This was reported by the Secretary of the Ladyzhyn City Council, Oleksandr Kolomiyets.

A TEB commission was held. All relevant services were instructed to take measures to eliminate the consequences of the emergency situation in the city. The launch of inter-building water supply columns is being ensured, the transportation of technical water is being organized. An alternative heat supply system is being prepared for launch.

According to him, city kindergartens will not be open today. Groups are being formed to assess the damage and will begin work after the alarm is lifted. Residents of the most damaged buildings will be relocated.

Power supply in the city will begin to be restored after the air raid warning is lifted.

At night, the enemy hit Ladyzhyn with a missile, and the city is currently under attack by drones.

As reported by Lviv City Council member Ihor Zinkevich, the Russians struck the Dobrotvorska TPP. Critical infrastructure was damaged and a fire broke out.

